Your iPhone Can Scan and Copy Any Text Into a Note

The Notes app hides many secrets (and we’re not only talking about nudes). It’s filled with little-known features like tags, not to mention a literal secret chatting system. One of its best hidden gems, though, is a small button that simply reads “Scan Text.”

This feature uses iPhone’s Live Text feature and takes it to a different level. “Scan Text” can scan any text from any document you point your camera to, which means you have a one-click option to copy someone’s homework, a contract, or a grocery list that’s hanging on the fridge. And, once it’s scanned, you are can format or share it any way you want.

Here’s how it works: Open the Notes app and create a new note; tap the Camera button above the keyboard and choose Scan Text. Your keyboard will be replaced by a camera view with Live Text feature ready to go. Point your camera toward the page you want to scan. You’ll see yellow borders around recognised text, and it will show up in the note instantly (it will be greyed out, though). Tap the Insert button and the text will be pasted in the note.

If you’ve got more to scan into the same note, you can do that next and tap Insert. Once you’re done scanning, tap the X button to exit the camera view. Use the keyboard to format the text however you want.

Sharing a note is always a pain though, so if you don’t want to copy and paste text, you can send a copy of the note itself (which someone can add directly to their Notes app, without losing out on any formatting). Tap the Share button, and in the Collaborate menu, switch to the Send Copy option, and send the note using the Messages app.