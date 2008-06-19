Totlol Finds Kid Friendly Online Video

While YouTube may be a great place to answer your toddler's requests to see video of a baby panda, there is also tons of content more risqué than adorable baby animals. Video site Totlol offers the good stuff from YouTube to your kids without the rest. Designed by a British software developer and father of two, Totlol is a child-friendly frontend to YouTube, with clips fit for kids from the age of six months old to six years old. Videos range from the comically absurd such as Elmo and Grover singing the Numa Numa song, to the more serious, such as a reading of The Giving Tree by children's author Shel Silverstein.