Give an Effective Presentation Like Al Gore

The Wired How-To Wiki asks Nancy Duarte from Duarte Design—the company that put together Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth slide show—to share her tips and tricks for creating a successful slideshow. For example:

Presentations work best when the presenter uses it as a mnemonic device to help the audience remember a message. The message suffers when its used as a crutch for the presenter. Nobody wants to see the back of a presenter and nobody wants to watch someone read a list of bullet points from a slide. When they do, it makes the presenter look lazy and distills the emotional message.

Many of the tips are common sense, but there are a few gems worth taking note of if you're looking to boost your presentation chops. If you prefer the presentation flair of a Steve Jobs to Gore, check out how to give a presentation like Steve Jobs.