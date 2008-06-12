Edit Google's Mobile Page from iGoogle

Google has made it a lot easier to re-order and change what gadgets show up on your personalised Google Mobile page. Head to your iGoogle page, hit "Settings," and scroll down to Mobile. You can add mobile-compatible gadgets you already have on your iGoogle page, re-order and delete existing gadgets, and see what the page will look like on a phone screen. It's a lot more helpful than tweaking around on a tiny screen over a slower connection.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink