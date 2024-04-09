Here’s When the Next Total Solar Eclipse Will Happen in Australia

You may have woken up this morning to a bunch of posts about a total solar eclipse occurring overnight. Unfortunately, this special event was only viewable for those in North America, meaning the rest of us had to put up with all the sun jokes with no reward. So when will the next solar eclipse be viewable from Australia?

When is the next solar eclipse in Australia?

The last time Australia saw a full solar eclipse was around a year ago, on April 20, 2023. However, we’ll be waiting a while for the next one.

Australia’s next solar eclipse is scheduled for July 22, 2028. See you then!

Following that, there will be total solar eclipses on November 25, 2030, July 13, 2037, and December 26, 2038.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse is a rare cosmic event that occurs when the moon passes directly in front of the sun, casting a shadow back on Earth. A total solar eclipse is rarer and occurs when the sun is completely blocked by the moon, known as the path of totality.

NASA advises that those in the viewing areas of the eclipse should not look at it directly, but instead use eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector to view the event.

The opposite of a solar eclipse is a lunar eclipse, which happens when Earth is positioned precisely between the sun and the moon, thus casting a shadow back on the full moon and dimming its glow in the night sky.

Where can I see the 2024 eclipse?

The 2024 total solar eclipse took place on April 8, starting around 1:00 pm ET in the U.S. and lasted for around three hours.

As mentioned, the 2024 solar eclipse was not viewable from Australia. However, plenty of cameras caught it in action, and you can see video coverage of the solar event below.

We’ll see you in 2028 when it’s Australia’s turn for another solar eclipse!

Lead Image Credit: iStock