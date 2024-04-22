The Best Kinds of Hangars for a Small Closet

I write a lot about decluttering and organizing, especially when it comes to closets, and that’s because I am in a constant state of overhauling my own closets. Tiered, cascading hangers that can accommodate multiple items of clothing are a go-to solution for small closets, but there are a few different kinds that do different things. Before you buy the first set you see, let me help you figure out what kind will suit your needs best.

The different types of cascading hangers

There are a few different kinds of cascading hangers you can get. Currently, I have two: A hanging metal chain variety and a more rigid plastic kind.

Metal cascading hanger on left, plastic on right.

In the past, I’ve mostly used the plastic kind, but the first major downsides of those is that they can break with too much weight on them, or the weight can slowly pull down on the part that hangs around the rod, warping it and ultimately rendering it useless. I have gone through a lot of these plastic ones for those reasons, which is why I ordered the metal ones a few months ago.

The metal ones come with their own challenges, however. While they’re a lot sturdier, can hold more weight, and don’t warp, the fluid movement of the chain is extremely annoying when you’re trying to move it around on the rod. I keep a shelving unit behind my hanging clothes (which is a closet-organizing tip all its own), so I have to move the hanging parts to access the folded items on the shelf all the time. Grabbing the chain hanger from the top and dragging it along the rod almost always causes two or three hangers to fall out of their slots on the chain, which doesn’t happen with the more rigid plastic version.

Choosing a cascading hanger

If your clothing is light or you need to move the hangers often, opt for something rigid, like these:

If your clothing is on the heavier side, consider metal versions for maximum holding power:

A six pack of hanging chains. ($US6.99)

If you want the best of both worlds—a cascading hanger that is rigid, unwarpable, and strong—split the difference with this slotted metal hanger:

Beyond that, you can also use over-the-door racks to hold heavier items, like coats, blazers, and dresses. They’re relatively inexpensive and make it much easier to see all of your items when you open the door. If you pretend hard enough, it’s almost like having a walk-in closet.