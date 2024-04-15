5 Ways to Incorporate Smart Tech Into Your Patio This Year

About this time every year, I undertake the task of opening up the patio. I bring out the chair cushions, dust and open the umbrella, and plant all the hanging baskets. Of course, there’s the outdoor grill to clean, and getting the lawn looking tidy. This year, all my new additions are going to be smart ones, because the market is flooding with smart tech specifically for the outdoors.

Make outdoor spaces weather-responsive

I’ve been dreaming of a pergola for years, to create shade during the heat domes and keep rain and snow off during the winter. While patio covers with louvers that open and close aren’t new, automating them though an app is. Smart pergolas and cabanas are now a reality, and are only getting smarter. An app can control the louvers, and can even do so in response to rain sensors or wind sensors. Shades on the sides of the pergola can be automated as well, and Struxure, the company that produces these pergolas, says that by late summer, they’re introducing a new app experience that will allow you to control the lights, fan, heater, misters—anything on the pergola (right now, it’s just the louvers). These pergolas don’t come cheap—according to a distributor in Indiana, a 10×10 pergola starts at $US20,000 and quickly goes up from there. A more discreet version is available as the Cabana X, which has a 10 by 10 footprint and can be configured online, and extended into as large a footprint as you’d like. Cabana X starts at $US7,497, and both Pergola X and Cabana X can be sourced through Struxture’s website, which will connect you with a local dealer.

A more down-to-earth option is the Above Height Series Smart Umbrella. While there isn’t an app experience, a remote control will open and close this patio umbrella, and a wind sensor will automatically do so for you when the breeze is a bit much.

Light up the patio

Lighting up the space isn’t just about a vibe—it’s a safety issue, too. Keeping the patio well-lit at night means no stumbling around, and a fall can bring a party to its knees. Beyond that, lighting is another architectural detail that can be used to highlight the space and transform it at night. Being able to discreetly turn on those lights or change them at the touch of a button on your cell phone is essential for a host. There are three ways to achieve outdoor smart lighting: through a smart outdoor plug, smart plug-in lighting or smart solar lighting.

Ring introduced smart solar path lights and to be frank, I expected very little from them. Solar stake lights tend to be flimsy and rarely last a whole year. But the Ring lights are beefy, substantial lights that even my doberman has not been able to take out yet. They can be automated to a schedule or simply come on when they detect activity and I’ve been incredibly impressed at how they light up in order as my dog trots past them at night. Even in partial shade, they get enough sun to charge for the day.

Smart plug-in lights are having a moment: Last week, I gave the new Nanoleaf outdoor string lights a generally positive review. Over the past few years I’ve tried a number of smart outdoor plugs, and I’m happy to say that they’re getting more reliable. I’ve been using the GE Cync Outdoor Plug for the last few months and it’s delivered dependably. I’m also excited for the upcoming release of the Eve Outdoor Outlet , which eliminates the need for an outdoor smart plug altogether.

Fill the space with sound

I continue to be impressed by the small portable speakers that have been produced in the last five years, from Wonderboom to the JBL Flip. They do an exceptional job of bringing big sound in a small package, including impressive bass. But there just isn’t any denying the hold that Sonos has on the market—I just prefer my music over wifi instead of Bluetooth, where the beats aren’t interrupted by notifications and phone calls. While many people, including myself, found workarounds to bring regular Sonos speakers outside, they now offer outdoor speakers as well as portables. This means you can have consistent sound when people walk inside from the outdoors.

Smart tech can mean less time standing over a grill

Every major grill brand now has a way to offer smart tech as part of the experience, whether it’s baked into the grill like Masterbuilt or a bolt-on device like Weber. Even if you don’t have a smart grill, smart thermometers like the Combustion can allow you to monitor your meat while you chill around the fire pit.

Keep your plants alive

Buying plants and flowers for your patio is rarely a problem. Keeping them alive and looking good all summer— that’s the trick. Smart watering systems can help alleviate one care point. Of all the units I’ve tested, I thought Rachio was the best for a smart hose valve, if you purchase it through Amazon and not through Rachio (my attempt to return a defective unit was painful); connecting it to some basic tubing and emitters will let you keep everything watered all summer.