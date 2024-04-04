Ramadan 2024: What Date Should Eid Fall On This Year?

The month of Ramadan has arrived again, bringing with it a time of reflection and connectedness for Muslim communities worldwide. If you’re wondering when Ramadan is in Australia in 2024, what it brings, and when it is slated to finish (with Eid) this year, here is everything there is to know.

When is Ramadan 2024 in Australia?

Getty. When is Ramadan 2024 in Australia, and when does it end?

Each year, the dates for Ramadan differ by about 10 days. Ramadan is recognised as the ninth month in the Islamic calendar; however, the calendar is based on the lunar cycle. The beginning of the month is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

Some countries, as Al Jazeera reports, follow Saudi Arabia’s new moon sighting, but Australia generally follows the statements of local moon sighters.

This year, the Australian National Imams Council confirmed that Ramadan would begin on the evening of March 11, 2024.

When does Ramadan end in 2024?

Turning to the Australian National Imams Council again, it has been shared that the month of Ramadan is slated to wrap up on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 – depending on the sighting of the moon – with the arrival of Eid al-Fitr.

What is Eid and when is the celebration in 2024?

The month of Ramadan concludes after about 29 or 30 days, again depending on new moon sightings. As we mentioned above, it is estimated that Eid al-Fitr should fall on April 10 this year. As Islamic Relief Australia writes, this celebration signifies the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar. The festival of Eid is traditionally a time when families come together to eat and celebrate together.

What is the month of Ramadan?

Iftar for Ramadan. Getty

Ramadan is observed as a sacred time of worship and, as Islamic Relief Australia shares on its website: “It is an opportunity for new beginnings; for spiritual renewal and reflection, increased devotion, and celebration of the mercy and love of Allah (SWT)”.

As Al Jazeera has written, the month is recognised as the time when the first verses of the Quran were shared with the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago.

It is a time when practising adult Muslims (who are healthy enough to do so) fast from dawn to dusk. This month-long fast is inclusive of all food and drink.

During Ramadan, regular prayer, acts of charity and a general focus on spiritual connections are encouraged. This is also the time of year when followers of the Muslim faith will try to complete the pilgrimage to Mecca (the Hajj) if they are able to.

Muslim Village editor Ahmed Kilani once explained the experience to ABC news as, “one of the five pillars of Islam — one of the fundamental foundations of the faith”.

“…It’s not just about abstaining from food and water but it’s about self-reflection and contemplation and reconnecting with our spiritual side and strengthening our connection with God by doing extra prayers, extra charity and basically, I like to call it a 30-day spiritual bootcamp in essence,” he told the outlet.

After sunset each day, many families come together to break their fast and share a meal (for Iftar). Depending on the time of year in which Ramadan falls, the number of hours spent fasting will vary from 12 to about 22 hours.

However, there are exemptions when it comes to fasting.

Tasneem Chopra, the Cross-cultural consultant and chair of the Australian Muslim Women’s Centre for Human Rights, also spoke with the ABC and explained that children, those who are on their period, pregnant or breastfeeding, elderly folks and individuals who rely on medications, or those who are travelling may be excused from fasting.

The month of Ramadan also acts as a reminder of the pain and struggle being experienced by Muslims all over the world right now (particularly in Gaza), as Soaliha Iqbal recently wrote – incredibly poignantly – for our pals at Pedestrian TV.

If you’d like to learn more about Ramadan, check out this video from Lifehacker about the holy month and its significance. And, while we have you, check out these recipes for knafeh. Again, Ramadan Mubarak to all those observing the month this year.

This article has been updated to reflect the dates of Ramadan for 2024.

Lead Image Credit: iStock