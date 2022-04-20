How To Make an Epic Knafeh in Time for Eid

Ramadan Mubarak, friends! The holy month for Muslims worldwide is drawing to a close, which means that the celebration of Eid is not far. If you followed along with our original piece on Ramadan for 2022, you’ll know that the festival of Eid has been set for May 2, depending on where you’re located.

In honour of the significant event, we thought we’d share a few tasty recipes – courtesy of some of Instagram’s more notable Aussie foodies, Tagrid of @mamaghanouj_kitchen and Lina of @thelebaneseplate. These dishes are perfect for your Ramadan and Eid celebrations, or for just enjoying some incredible Middle Eastern cuisine.

The food pros explained the importance of Ramadan to them and how food is an integral part of this celebration.

“Food brings people together,” Tagrid explained over email. “Not only have I inspired and influenced many with my platform, but I’ve also learnt a lot about how different cultures celebrate tradition during Ramadan. … Food is how I showcase my culture and family traditions and [I] learn more about them in the process!”

Festive Eid recipes to share with your nearest and dearest

Turkish-style lentil soup

By @mamaghanouj_kitchen

What you’ll need:

1 large chopped onion

1 large diced carrot

1 large diced potato

1 mug sized cup red lentils

1 heaped tablespoon red pepper paste

1 chicken stock cube

Salt + Pepper

1 teaspoon dry mint

1 teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon butter

Directions:

Sautee onions in olive oil for a few minutes, add potatoes and carrots, cook for a further few minutes. Add capsicum paste along with the stock cube and mix. Add your lentils along with approx. 5 cups water (using the same cup). Bring to the boil, reduce heat & simmer for approx. 45min or until everything is soft. You may need to top up with water. Blend using a stick blender. In a separate pan melt butted with mint and paprika, let it sizzle & add it to the soup. Squeeze lemon, taste and serve with toasted Turkish bread.

Fattoush salad recipe

By @thelebaneseplate

What you’ll need:

½ cos lettuce, shredded

1 cucumber, diced

2 tomatoes, diced

2-3 radishes, sliced

2 spring onions, finely chopped

½ red capsicum, diced

1 handful parsley, chopped

1 tbsp mint, chopped

1 Lebanese bread

Dressing

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 tsp sumac

3 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp lemons juice

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pomegranate molasses

Directions:

In a large bowl place lettuce, tomatoes, capsicum and cucumbers, radish, spring onions, mint and parsley. Toast the bread under the grill until crisp. This may only take a couple of minutes so don’t take your eyes off it and let it burn. In a small bowl combine the garlic, sumac, oil, lemon juice, salt and pomegranate molasses to make the dressing. Break up the bread and add with dressing to vegetables. Toss gently and serve salad immediately.

Lebanese chicken and rice

By @mamaghanouj_kitchen

What you’ll need

For the stock

1kg chicken breast

2 bay leaves

1 quartered onion

2 star anise

4 cloves

Teaspoon black peppercorns

For the rice

500g Iamb mince

1.5 mug sized cups basmati

1 diced onion

1 teaspoon Lebanese 7spice

1 chicken stock cube

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Salt

Strained chicken stock

Directions:

First, prepare the stock by adding the ingredients into a pot with cold tap water, bring to a boil and simmer for approx 25-30 minutes. Strain stock and reserve and shred the chicken. Brown your mince, once colour has changed add the onion and cook for 10min. Add all your spices and cook for a further 2min. Add the rice along with 2.5 mug sized cups of the reserved stock, bring to a boil, cover and lower heat to lowest and cook for 18-20min. Garnish with toasted almonds, pine nuts and optional pistachios, pomegranate & parsley.

Knafeh (semolina pudding) recipe

By @mamaghanouj_kitchen

What you’ll need:

1 litre milk

600ml thickened cream

1 cup fine semolina

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cornflour

1 tablespoon rosewater

1 small pack cornflakes crushed & toasted with approx 1 tablespoon butter

Sugar syrup & crushed pistachios to serve. *see note*

For rosewater syrup

2 cups sugar

1 cup water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon rosewater

Directions:

Combine milk, cream, semolina, sugar & cornflour in a pot. Stir with a whisk on med/high heat until thickened. Remove from heat and add your rosewater. To assemble place crumbs, cream filling then more crumbs. Bake for 25min on 180c. Rest for a minimum 30min before cutting and serve with syrup. This can also be served at room temperature or chilled. Combine sugar, water and lemon juice. bring it to a boil then simmer for 10min. Remove from heat and stir in rosewater. Syrup will thicken on standing.

And there you have it. A collection of stellar recipes set for a memorable Eid celebration. Enjoy!

This article has been updated to reflect details of Eid for 2022.