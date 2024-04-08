PSA: The Perfect Breakfast Item Is Back on Shelves

When it comes to breakfast options it can be difficult to choose between the two very popular options of toast or crumpet. To that, Golden Bakery has said, ‘por que no los dos’, and combined both into crumpet toast loaves. The fan-favourite items have been missing from supermarket shelves for some time, but now they’re back.

The popular bakery item has been reappearing on Coles and Woolies shelves around the country over the past week, and fans have been flocking to TikTok to share the news.

The loaves are favoured for being “spongy, soft and delicious”, combining the density of a crumpet with the square shape and crust of a piece of toast. The slices go well with a range of toppings, but the packaging specifically recommends a bit of honey or butter.

It’s worth noting that the latest release of crumpet toast includes a limited edition label, meaning if you want in on this breakfast craze, you’d better not delay.

Crumpet Toast comes in loaves of 700g, which comes out to about 10 slices per package, and is sold for an RRP of $7. The product has been listed on both Coles and Woolworths‘ websites so you can attempt to order it online now or visit your local supermarket to see if it has it in stock.

Of course, if you are something of a chef, you can attempt to make a savoury crumpet at home (you can find a recipe here).

This isn’t the only spin we’ve seen on a cult favourite breakfast item in recent years. Cinnamon doughnut bread hit shelves back in 2021, and we’re still waiting for it to make a return, but perhaps with the success of crumpet toast, there is hope for the doughnut lovers out there as well.

Lead Image Credit: @nectoriouspapi (TikTok)/Woolworths