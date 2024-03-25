A Huge PS5 Sale Happening In Australia, And It’s Only Running This Week

A new PlayStation 5 sale is putting Sony’s world-beating console in Aussies hands for under 700 bucks this week.

Retailers around Aus are dropping the PS5 to $724.99, a full 75 bucks off the disc-based PS5 Slims $799 RRP, for just this week. That’s not a bad price, and a bit of a rarity — anyone who’s ever worked at EB Games or the games desk at a JB Hi-Fi can tell you how thin the retail margins on console hardware are. Any discount at all has, historically, been a good one.

But there are some retailers that are cutting the price even further in hopes of tempting you into a deal on a PS5. Some, like JB-Hi-Fi, are dropping it to $699. Others, like Amazon, Big W, Catch, and Target, are going all the way down to $685, a full $114 off the normal RRP. That is almost the cheapest PS5 I’ve ever seen (the current record goes to a previous PS5 deal from December last year, when it dropped by just $1 more).

While I was writing this article, Big W updated its original price of $699 to match Amazon. Clearly, these prices might still move around as everyone drops their pants to compete with The Bezos Empire. Those with higher prices will be more likely to have stock on hand, but places like EB Games and The Good Guys won’t price match if their competitors are out of stock. Plan ahead.

Here are the links to all the stores we’ve found running a PS5 sale this week, from cheapest to most expensive:

Everyone Running A PS5 Sale Right Now

Seen any other PlayStation 5 sale around the traps? Let us know!