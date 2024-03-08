How to Cancel or Change Your Xbox Game Pass Subscription

Xbox Game Pass (and its various plan options) might just be some of the best value that gamers can get their hands on right now, but there are times you might find yourself wanting to cancel or change your subscription. Whether you use the service on Xbox consoles or pay for the PC Game Pass, it’s pretty easy to change or cancel it at any time.

How to cancel your Game Pass subscription

Those looking to cancel their Xbox Game Pass subscription will have a couple of different ways to go about it. One of the easiest ways is to access your account page via Microsoft’s website.

Once signed into your Microsoft account, head to the Services & Subscriptions section, which is listed at the top of the website. Here, you’ll see your various Microsoft subscriptions, including your Xbox Game Pass sub.

To cancel your Xbox Game Pass subscription from the web, simply click on Manage and then Cancel subscription to close out your Game Pass sub. Microsoft will ask you to confirm you want to cancel your subscription and will even provide all the other optional plans that you can change to instead of canceling.

Depending on which country you live in, you might be able to get a refund for your unused subscription. However, most places will simply see the subscription run out at the end of the current billing cycle.

If you want to manage your Game Pass subscription from the Xbox Series X or Series S (or even the older Xbox 360), then you’ll need to press the Xbox button on your console. Select Profile & System > Settings. Now choose Account > Subscriptions > Cancel Subscription. You’ll be asked to confirm the change, and then the subscription will be canceled.

How to change your Xbox Game Pass subscription

If you just want to change your Xbox Game Pass subscription, you’ll also be able to manage that from both the web and the Xbox console. To do so from a web browser, simply navigate to Services & Subscriptions on the website after logging into your Microsoft account. Select Manage and then Cancel subscription. Microsoft should display all of the different Game Pass options under a section called Find something that suits you better. Select the plan you want to swap to, and click Switch now.

To change your Xbox Game Pass plan on an Xbox console, press the Xbox button to open the Guide and then navigate to Profile & System > Settings > Account > Subscriptions > Change plan and then select the plan that you want to swap to.

What do you lose when you cancel Game Pass?

Canceling Game Pass can save you some money, but when you cancel, you’ll lose access to any games that you downloaded through the Game Pass sub while it was active. You’ll also lose out on special deals and free games every month. If you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, then you’ll also lose your included access to Xbox Cloud Gaming services.