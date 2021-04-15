Level Up Your Life

How to Download Xbox Game Pass Games With Alexa

Published 9 hours ago: April 16, 2021 at 12:00 am
Filed to:alexa
amazonamazon alexaechohome video game consolesiphonemicrosoftmicrosoft storetechnology internetthe microsoftvideo game consolesxbox 360xbox system software
Amazon and Microsoft recently announced a collaboration that lets Xbox Game Pass subscribers download games and get the latest updates about the service using Alexa commands.

Note: The Alexa integration is only available for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers in the U.S. for now, but Amazon says it plans to launch the feature in other countries soon.

The Xbox Games Pass skill works on all Alexa-powered devices, including Echo smart speakers, Echo Buds, on smartphones through the Alexa app, or even in your car via Echo Auto — but you need to enable the skill first.

To turn it on, say “Alexa, Enable the Xbox Games Pass skill.” You can also turn it on from the Alexa Skills webpage or in the Alexa mobile app’s “Skills & Games” menu. Once it’s enabled, Alexa can tell you what games are available, help you find specific titles, or even download games to your console remotely.

You can use most of these commands immediately, but you need to link your Xbox console to Alexa before it can download games for you. There are two ways to do this:

Using the Alexa mobile app

  1. Open the Alexa app on your iPhone or Android device.
  2. Open the side menu and tap “Add Device.”
  3. Select “Game Console.”
  4. Select “Xbox.”
  5. Follow the on-screen instructions.

On Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

  1. First, press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide.
  2. Go to Profile & system > Settings > General > Power mode & start-up, and select “Instant on.”
  3. Next, go to Profile & system > Settings > Devices & connections > Digital assistants
  4. Toggle “Enable digital assistants.”
  5. Sign in with your Xbox account when prompted.

Once your Xbox is linked to Alexa, say “Alexa, install (game name) from Xbox Game Pass” to start downloading.

If you want even more Alexa on your Xbox One or Series X/S, you can download the Alexa Xbox app from the Microsoft store. The app lets you access the digital helper on your console to check weather and news updates, control your smart home devices, and use voice commands to navigate your Xbox and even launch games.

