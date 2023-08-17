Save Some Cash With Aussie Broadband’s New Phone and Internet Bundles

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As part of its recent revamp of its mobile plans, Aussie Broadband now offers customers a discount if they bundle together select phone and internet connections under a single account.

There are three bundles to choose from. The first cab off the rank pairs up Aussies’ NBN 100 plan with a 40GB mobile SIM for a combined total of $129 per month. This is $10 less than you’d pay otherwise.

This NBN plan usually comes in with typical evening download speeds of around 100Mbps and upload speeds of around 17Mbps. It also includes an optional home phone connection with Pay As You Go calls.

Meanwhile, the mobile plan half of the equation is powered by the Optus 4G network. It includes 40GB of monthly data, plus unlimited standard calls and text, plus $50 of international calls each month.

While this bundle is clearly aimed at individuals looking to save some cash, the second caters to couples. It pairs up that same 100GB NBN plan with a pair of 40GB mobile plans.

Ordinarily, you’d be up for $179 per month. If you bundle, you’ll save $15 per month and come away with a bill of just $164. It’s definitely one to consider if you’re looking to save some money and make full use of the seamless data sharing that Aussie Broadband offers to mobile numbers that are attached to the same account.

Last but not least, there’s a third bundle targeting those who want it all. This bundle includes Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 plans plus two 220GB 5G mobile plans.

That first one offers typical evening download speeds of around 250Mbps and upload speeds of around 21Mpbs. It also includes an optional home phone connection with Pay As You Go calls.

Meanwhile, the Aussie Broadband Future Now 5G SIM plan comes with 220GB of monthly data, plus 5G coverage powered by the Optus network, unlimited standard calls and text, plus $500 of international calls each month.

If you were to sign up for these plans separately, you’d be looking at $279 per month. Bundled, you’ll save $25 per month. That brings the cost down to $254 per month. Unlike other promo pricing offers, that discount should stick around, so the longer you’re with Aussie, the wider the gulf between what you should and are paying each month will become.

