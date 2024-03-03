Affected by the 3G Shutdown? These Are the Mobile Plans You’ll Want to Know About

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Australia’s big three mobile providers are gearing up to shut down their 3G networks later this year. However, some estimates have suggested that as many as 740,000 Aussies might be affected by the move.

If you’re still using an older (or imported) device that doesn’t support the frequencies used by Australia’s 4G and 5G networks, you’ll probably need to pick a new one to stay connected. While it’s never good to have to change up your mobile plan for reasons outside your control, the good news is that there are plenty of deals going around at the moment. If you’re not sure where to start your search, we’re here to help.

To kick things off, let’s take a look at the cheapest iPhone 15 plans available in the market right now.

The cheapest option here is the $49 Optus Plus Choice Plan. This offer comes in at $90.62 per month when paired with an iPhone 15 with 256GB of storage and includes 30GB of data per month, plus unlimited calls and texts with access to Optus’ 5G network.

While Optus has the edge by a handful of cents, Vodafone’s $49 Small Plan offers superior value. It comes with 50GB of excess-charge-free data each month, plus unlimited calls and texts, access to Vodafone’s 5G network and international roaming for $5 extra per day abroad.

If you prefer to shop outright when it comes to hardware and then pick up a new plan on the side, there are even more cheap mobile deals to choose from. For the short-and-sweet version, be sure to check out the widget below for a round-up of cheap prepaid plans with at least 20GB of data.

Our favourite here is the Moose Mobile 11.80 Promo Plan. This no-contract plan comes with 25GB of data per month, unlimited calls and texts, access to the Optus 5G network and the chance to win a $1,000 gift card.

Ordinarily, you’re looking at $24.80 per month but if you sign up using the widget below you can save $13 on that price for the first eight months. After that honeymoon period, you’ll pay the regular rate but you can always shop around for a better deal if you’re seeking additional savings.

Need a few more gigabytes per month? Check out the widget below for a round-up of mobile plans with 40GB of monthly data.

Our pick of the lot here is the TPG 45GB mobile plan. Given the name, it’s little surprise that this mobile plan comes with 45GB of data each month. On top of that, it includes unlimited national calls and texts with coverage powered by the Vodafone 4G network.

TPG will also throw in international calls to 35 destinations for an extra $5 per month. Ordinarily, this mobile plan costs $30 per month, but if you’re a new customer, TPG will cut that sum down to $15 per month for the first six months.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

Lead Image Credit: Netflix