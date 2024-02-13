Can You Keep Cockroaches Away With Peppermint Oil?

There are all kinds of home remedies for keeping your house pest-free, and essential oils are a big player. If you want to repel some roaches, a little peppermint oil is believed to be surprisingly effective.



How to make cockroach deterrent spray

A mix of peppermint oil and white vinegar is a solid go-to for repelling several pests, especially spiders. But research from Auburn University suggests the mix is good for the peskiest of pests too. To make your own cockroach deterrent spray, Brittney Morgan at Apartment Therapy recommends dropping 10 drops of peppermint oil into a spray bottle filled with two parts water and one part white vinegar. Spritz it around cupboards, under the sink, in the bathroom, and anywhere else that roaches might want to hang out. You can also use straight peppermint oil to wipe down countertops. Not only will it keep pests away, but it will smell nice, too.

Keep in mind, however, that this won’t kill the roaches in your home. If you have a serious infestation, get an exterminator to take care of them first, then use this spray to keep them from coming back. In fact, some folks recommend skipping the DIY method altogether (if the problem is extreme enough) and simply seeking out the help of a professional rather than spending time attempting to treat roach problems the natural way.

