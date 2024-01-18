The Fastest Growing Tech Jobs in 2024, According to LinkedIn

Keeping track of the constantly fluctuating job market over the past few years has often felt like a job itself, as both employers’ and employees’ priorities continue to shift. The skill sets required for jobs have also evolved, changing 25 percent since 2015, according to data from LinkedIn. Unsurprisingly, this is especially true for tech professionals, as the use of artificial intelligence and advanced automation has become increasingly common across industries, even as inflation-driven economic volatility has triggered a wave of tech worker layoffs.

Alarming headlines aside, while tech industry hiring slowed down heading into summer 2023, it picked back up in the last few months of the year, and is now up nearly 12 percent compared to July (versus overall hiring). Even with that growth, there’s still significant competition for tech roles, thanks in part to being the top industry for remote work and hiring stabilization.

But some positions are in higher demand than others—including those identified in a new report from LinkedIn.

The fastest-growing tech jobs in the U.S.

Of the top 25 fastest-growing jobs in the United States included in LinkedIn’s “Jobs on the Rise” report, three are squarely tech roles, while several others focus on business development in tech industries:

Artificial intelligence consultant

What they do: Advise organizations on implementing AI technologies in their business operations and product offerings.

Advise organizations on implementing AI technologies in their business operations and product offerings. Most common skills: Machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP)

Artificial intelligence engineer

What they do : Develop, implement, and train AI models and algorithms using programming languages

: Develop, implement, and train AI models and algorithms using programming languages Most common skills: Machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP)

Product security engineer

What they do: Ensure the security of a product or system by analyzing and addressing potential vulnerabilities through risk assessments, threat modeling, and protective measures.

Ensure the security of a product or system by analyzing and addressing potential vulnerabilities through risk assessments, threat modeling, and protective measures. Most common skills: Threat modeling, application security, vulnerability assessment

Non-tech roles on the rise in tech industries

Other examples of jobs with significant growth in the tech industry include:

Chief growth officer

Director of revenue operations

External communications manager

Recruiter

Influencer marketing manager

Head of partnerships

Instructional systems specialist

How were these jobs identified?

To come up with these figures and calculate the growth rate for each job title, LinkedIn Economic Graph researchers gathered data from the millions of jobs the site’s members started between January 1, 2019 and July 31, 2023. In order to be ranked, a job had to see consistent growth and reach a “meaningful size” by 2023.

he top-25 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S.

Here’s LinkedIn’s full list of 2024 Jobs on the Rise in the United States:

Chief growth officer Government program analyst Environment health safety manager Director of revenue operations Sustainability analyst Advanced practice provider Vice president of diversity and inclusion Artificial intelligence consultant Recruiter Artificial intelligence engineer External communications manager Product security engineer Physical therapist Grants program manager Director of land acquisition Transmission planning engineer Influencer marketing manager Director of development services Director of legal operations Workforce development coordinator Head of public safety Plant director Infection preventionist Head of partnerships Instructional system specialist

Check out the full report for additional data, analysis, and insights into the most in-demand jobs in tech and other sectors.