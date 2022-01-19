After a Career Change? Here Are the 15 Fastest-Growing Job Titles in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The working world has seen a lot of change in recent years. Pandemic life has caused a lot of people to think about what they want and need out of a job, and it has resulted in an upswing in career moves across the board. LinkedIn has released new data in this very space with a list of popular jobs right now – and these trends offer some interesting insights.

LinkedIn Career Expert, Cayla Dengate, shared a statement on the Australian job trends, explaining that:

“Overall, we’re seeing big movements in HR and tech roles, with specifically engineering focused jobs having been some of the fastest-growing positions over the past five years. For those looking to transition to a new a new field, look at the necessary skills and top job transitions to discover how you can pivot your own experience to find your new role.”

The fastest-growing job titles over the past five years, according to LinkedIn

LinkedIn Learning has shared a summary of each job title seeing growth in Australia right now, along with skills needed, average salaries and the experience required to land each of these jobs. We’ve shared the list below but you can read on here.

The job descriptions below are via LinkedIn Learning Australia.

Chief Human Resources Officer: “This senior role is responsible for setting and delivering an HR strategy as well as leading and supporting the company’s team of HR managers.” Machine Learning Engineer: “Machine Learning Engineers develop and implement self-running artificial intelligence algorithms and systems for products and applications.” Site Reliability Engineer: “Site Reliability Engineers create and implement automated software tools to maximise a system’s reliability and efficiency, working closely with software development and IT operations.” Power System Engineer: “Increasingly employed by energy firms focused on renewable sources, Power System Engineers design systems to provide power for residential and commercial use.” Data Engineer: “Data engineers build and maintain data storage systems that are used by data scientists and other stakeholders in the company.“ Talent Acquisition Specialist: “Talent Acquisition Specialists focus on long-term strategy to attract, source, hire and onboard new talent within an organisation.” Business Development Representative: “Business Development Representatives are usually early-career salespeople responsible for identifying and reaching out to prospective clients.” Content Designer: “Content designers shape the experience of a user of digital products through the use of text, images, video and other content.” Cyber Security Specialist: “Cyber Security Specialists are IT professionals who protect a firm’s data and intellectual property from online scams, hacking and ransomware attacks.” Client Partner: “Client Partners are the conduit between a company and its strategic and financial partnerships and are entrusted with building and maintaining relationships.” Back End Developer: “Back End Developers build and code the server-side technology that powers front-end web and mobile applications.” Operations Support Officer (or Administration Support Officer): “Operations Support Officers provide administrative support to a variety of teams to ensure the business runs smoothly and efficiently.” Workforce Specialist: “A Workforce Specialist develops strategies for a company’s hiring practices, management of ongoing staffing needs and onboarding.” Head of Engineering: “A tech-based role, the Head of Engineering oversees a team of engineers designing and developing a company’s suite of digital products.” User Experience Researcher: “User Experience Researchers analyse user motivations, preferences and behaviours to help inform business strategy and product development.”

What Aussies want from employers right now

Some other interesting trends emerged from LinkedIn Australia’s survey, mostly suggesting that people are keen on finding jobs with employers that prioritise the happiness and satisfaction of their staff.

The trend report found LinkedIn posts that mention well-being received 38 per cent more engagements and that women, in particular, were 89 per cent more likely to engage with posts referencing well-being. Similarly, posts that speak about culture at work were found to receive 34 per cent more engagements than those that didn’t.

Gen Z and Millennials were also found to be more likely to respond to jobs with references of flexibility, though the spike in interest is only small (2 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively).

If you’re looking to move on from your job and on to bigger and better things, here’s a guide on how to properly resign. And if you’d like to get your skills out there, you can always check out the Australian job board offered by our sister site Pedestrian.