Everything Included in the Latest Pixel Security Update

If you bought a Pixel phone in the last couple years, you have a new security update to install. Google rolled out the January security patch Wednesday, Jan. 3, to supported Pixel smartphones, as well as the Pixel Tablet, including some useful bug fixes and important security patches.
What’s in this latest Pixel update?
First off, bug fixes. The January security patch squashes four bugs you may have encountered in the previous version of Android 14:
Camera
- Fix for users facing Camera crashes in certain conditions
User Interface
- Fix for users facing flashing black screen when playing video in certain conditions
- Fix for users unable to exit Setup Wizard in certain conditions
- Fix for Wallpaper on home screen showing black in certain conditions
In addition, this update patches 11 security vulnerabilities within Android: five flaws within framework (the platform which apps are built on), five within system (Android OS), and one within Google Play system updates.
Which devices are compatible?
Below, you can find the full list of Pixel devices compatible with the January security update, which essentially includes all Pixel devices Google currently supports:
- Pixel 5a (5G)
- Pixel 6
- Pixel 6 Pro
- Pixel 6a
- Pixel 7
- Pixel 7 Pro
- Pixel 7a
- Pixel Tablet
- Pixel Fold
- Pixel 8
- Pixel 8 Pro
How to install the January security patch on your Pixel
If you have a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you can simply prompt Google Assistant to, “Update my phone now.” When you see the notification to update, open it, then tap the update button.
Alternatively, head to Settings > System > System Update, then follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the latest patch.
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.