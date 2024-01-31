Coles Pokemon Collectibles: How to Catch ‘Em All

If there’s one thing that has never dipped in popularity, it’s Pokèmon. The Japanese franchise has been plastered over everything, from video games to Happy Meals, and that isn’t changing any time soon. Aussie supermarket giant Coles is the latest to capitalise on the pocket monster hype, launching a collectible collaboration with Pokemon.

Coles Pokemon Builders: What’s available?

As reported by 7News, Coles Pokemon collectibles will begin on February 7. Customers will be able to score free Pokèmon builder packets with every $30 spent in a single transaction at either physical stores or Coles Online.

In a similar vein to Coles’ previous Builders collection, which was centred around DC comics heroes, these are small cardboard figures that can be pieced together.

There will be 35 different characters to collect, with favourites like Pikachu, Eevee and Charizard making the list. Additionally, there will be a Pokèmon Collector’s Guide on offer, and it’s expected that “rare” Builders may make an appearance during the promotion. A full list of the characters included was posted on a popular Facebook page:

The promotion abides by Coles’ vows to ditch its plastic Little Shop collectibles, instead switching to a more sustainable option. A Coles spokesperson told 7News that the collectibles are “made from 100% FSC certified cardboard sourced from responsibly managed forests and recyclable in household recycling bins at the end of play.”

The outlet also reported that customers will be able to earn additional Pokèmon Builders by purchasing items from specific brands, such as Bega, Yoplait, Four N’ Twenty, Kleenex and more. Eligible products will be specifically marked in the catalogue, in-store and online.

The promotion also launches alongside Coles’ lunchbox challenge, which is designed to promote healthy eating to kids via the release of a free poster and star challenge.

Now, all that’s left to say is get out there and catch ’em all!

Lead Image Credit: Coles/The Pokèmon Company