Everything Aussies Need to Know About the New Coles and Uber Eats Partnership

As of March 14, Coles grocery stores will begin popping up on Uber Eats apps across Australia, offering Aussies a new option for accessing home-delivered groceries.

Coles and Uber Eats Australia have announced a new partnership, kicking off in 40 locations across Melbourne, with thousands of products available for delivery in-app. Per a statement from the brands, there are plans to roll out the partnership in 500 locations across Australia “in the coming months”.

While the full scope of available products has not been confirmed, the brands shared that “thousands” of items “from last-minute ingredients to popular barbeque hot roast chickens” would be available to Aussies ordering from home.

Claire Pallot, Coles General Manager of Digital Operations & Ventures, shared that “We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Uber Eats to offer Australians a fast, reliable, and affordable option for getting fresh produce and groceries delivered to their doorsteps. Customers can continue to enjoy great value and quality produce they find at Coles, but with the convenience of on-demand delivery through Uber Eats.”

Lucas Groeneveld, Uber Eats Regional General Manager of Retail, ANZ added, “We’re excited to be extending our partnership with Coles to bring an incredible selection of fresh produce and everyday grocery items to Aussie customers.

“Uber Eats’ goal is to meet customers’ growing desire to get (almost) anything they need delivered on-demand, and this expansion will supercharge the wide variety of groceries available on the app.”

How to order Coles groceries with Uber Eats

If you’re wondering how the new partnership will work, the brands have shared a simple run-through.

Open the Uber Eats app

Tap the ‘Grocery’ button or search for ‘Coles’

Add your shopping selections to your order and confirm for delivery

If you’re an Uber One member, you’ll nab free delivery on eligible orders, and delivery fees will vary for other customers.

The ‘Pack and Deliver’ service will allow delivery people to share updates in real-time about out-of-stock items and replacement options, too.

The last update in this space is that in the coming months, customers will be able to request to have their Coles Uber Eats delivery arrive within two hours. That will surely be a welcome option for folks in need of last-minute bits before guests arrive.