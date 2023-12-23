This Is the Fastest Way to Rearrange Tabs in Your Browser

When you have many open tabs, it can be really annoying to keep moving the cursor from one end of the screen to the other to switch. To make this easier, it’s a good idea to move related tabs next to each other. Most of us tend to move one tab at a time, which is annoyingly slow. Fortunately, there’s a better way to get the job done.

How to easily rearrange tabs

The next time you have to rearrange tabs in your Firefox, Safari, or Chrome (and its many variants such as Edge, Vivaldi, and Brave), try this hack: Press and hold the Command key on your Mac or Ctrl on Windows, and click each tab you want to move. This will select all those tabs. (You can also hold down Shift and click any two tabs in your browser. This will select all the tabs in between the two, along with the two you clicked.)

You can then click and drag these tabs to rearrange them. Drag them outside the app to open a new browser window that contains only the selected tabs.

Another neat trick involves selecting multiple tabs and then right-clicking to reveal more options that vary based on your browser. (Here’s how to right-click on a Mac.) Some options will allow you to send tabs to other devices, and others will let you pin, bookmark, move, reload, or close these tabs.

It may take a bit of time to understand how best to fit this trick into your workflow, but once you do, there’s no going back.