The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

Apple's iPhone SE Can Now Be Pre-Ordered Through Vodafone

Is The New iPhone SE Worth The Upgrade?

You've Been Moving Chrome Tabs Wrong This Whole Time

Image: Christiaan Colen/Flickr

If you're a serial mass tabber, like myself, it can be a pain organising said tabs into different windows, or even just ordering them. Chrome users, if you've been dragging your tabs around one at a time, there's a much, much better way.

As gHacks' Martin Brinkmann explains, you can move multiple tabs at once using shortcut keys. The first way is to hold down Ctrl and then click the tabs you want to move. Each will be highlighted, allowing you to simply drag them all to a new window.

The second method can be quicker, if the tabs are next to each other:

Select the first tab that you want to run operations on with the left mouse button, hold down the Shift-key, and left-click on the last tab that you want to include in the operation. All tabs between the first and last tab are included automatically.

I've been using Chrome since it came out ten years ago and I had no idea either of these existed, though I get the feeling they were added along the way. I'm not sure how often I'll be using them in the future, but I'm very glad I know about them now.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Why Aren't You Using These Google Chrome Plug-Ins?

Google Chrome is the world's most popular web browser, commanding about two-thirds of the market. In addition to being a fast browser with great standards compliance, it's also highly customisable and can be extended with free plug-ins. But first you need to find them. Here are five Chrome plug-ins you should have, but probably don't.

Read more

[Via gHacks]

Comments

  • phil @phil

    And don't forget CTRL+TAB and CTRL+SHIFT+TAB to move between them

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anzac-day government laws legislation long-weekend states

Reminder: No ANZAC Day Long Weekend For Most Of Us This Year

Australians love their public holidays and when they happen to fall on the weekend, we're grateful when we get the Monday off as a substitute. One of the more sombre public holidays is ANZAC Day and in 2020, it falls on a Saturday. Unfortunately for some, only two states and territories will be getting replacement days this year, meaning most of us will need to be back at work on a Monday.
feature microsoft microsoft-teams video-chat virtual

How To Customise Your Background In Microsoft Teams Video Calls

Microsoft’s big office communication app, Microsoft Teams, is getting a fun new feature that makes it just as wacky as Zoom. You’ll now have the power to pretend you’re on a beach, in some faraway city, on the moon, or sitting in front of your favourite meme when you’re on a video call—yes, custom backgrounds are rolling out, and it’s a silly feature that all videoconferencing apps should have.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles