These Are the Best Hot Weather Workouts

When it’s hot and humid out, the last thing you want to do is break another sweat. So what should you do when you want to exercise under such conditions? Working out under extreme temperatures can be dangerous, so it’s key to choose exercises that are safe to do in the heat. Sometimes, the heat even provides a benefit — for example, our bodies are generally more flexible when we’re warm.

Before you think about working out at all, though, you need a hydration plan. “Staying properly hydrated before, during, and after the workout is crucial,” Anne Malum, founder of Ambition fitness, which features workouts in heated conditions, tells Lifehacker. “It is advisable to consume small, frequent sips of water rather than chugging large amounts at once. Adequate hydration helps maintain body temperature regulation, supports cardiovascular function, and prevents dehydration.”

Because it takes time for the body to acclimate to exercising in the heat, Malum adds that it’s essential to listen to your body’s warning signs, such as dizziness, nausea, or the absence of sweating. If any of these symptoms occur, it is important to take a break, seek shade, and cool down.

With that out of the way, here are seven great examples of workouts to keep you motivated — and even help you stay cool — when it’s really warm outdoors.

Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP)

Anyone who’s ever tried stand up paddleboarding (SUP) knows it’s a lot harder than it looks. Maintaining balance on the oversized longboard requires the use of your entire body, with a major emphasis on core stability and control. Not to mention the paddling is a great arm workout. It’s a great “water” exercise on hot days that doesn’t require you to actually go in the water (but you’ll probably want to jump in anyway).

Yoga

Sticky outside? Grab a yoga mat and head to your backyard or local park to practice some sun salutations. According to Malum, yoga in a heated environment can offer numerous advantages, including improved flexibility and mental fortitude. “The heat helps relax and loosen muscles and facilitates a focused mindset,” she explains.

Get to the gym

Most gyms are pretty empty during the summer months, and fewer people working out means less body heat to contend with, which makes it the perfect place to be when it’s hot outside. Of course, there’s typically air conditioning, too, so use your time there wisely and plan to complete your most intense workouts — heavy weight lifting and HIIT — there instead of outdoors.

Try low-impact exercises

Low-impact exercises like Pilates and barre are great in the heat because they reduce added stress on the body that might already be aggravated by higher temps. For example, performing a deep regular squat instead of a jump squat will still work the same muscle groups without the added cardio intensity — which might tip you over the edge during a heat wave.

Mobility and stretching exercises

“Mobility and stretching exercises, such as dynamic stretching or targeted mobility drills, can also be beneficial in the heat,” Malum says. “The elevated temperature allows for increased muscle flexibility and pliability, facilitating greater range of motion during movements. Performing mobility and stretching exercises in a heated environment can help prevent muscle imbalances, improve posture, and enhance overall movement quality.”

Swimming

This is a no-brainer, but swimming is not only refreshing and a natural coolant on a hot summer day, but it’s also an efficient low-impact cardiovascular activity that helps to build strength and endurance. Another option? Water aerobics, another low-impact cardio exercise that also increases strength and flexibility, and is a perfect activity for pregnant women, seniors, and those with joint or muscle issues.

Go rowing

Rowing is another water sport that doesn’t require you to be in the water but which will definitely work your entire body. Not only does it strengthen your arms, legs and core, but it’s another great example of a low-impact cardio activity, which means it’s easier on your joints than, say, jogging. Plus, you can always jump in the water to cool off after.