What's Coming To Disney+ In June 2020

It looks like June is going to be pretty light month in terms of new Disney+ content. The streaming service has released its list of upcoming programming for the month and it’s pretty short, but there are still a few things worth getting excited about.

On June 12, Disney+ will premiere Artemis Fowl, the Kenneth Branagh-directed adaptation of the bestselling YA book series. The film was in development for nearly two decades, so it’s a bit of a downer that its planned May theatrical release was cancelled due to the pandemic, but it’s a nice addition for parents looking for something new to watch with their kids.

On June 5 we’ll get seasons 1 and 2 of both Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things and Weird But True! On June 19, season 1 of the 1997 animated series 101 Dalmatians lands on the streaming service, while on June 26 we’ll get Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2.

Here’s the full rundown of everything to expect in June.

June 5

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet: Season 1

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things: Seasons 1-2

Secrets of Wild India: Season 1

The Greeks: Season 1

Weird but True!: Seasons 1-2

Wild Hawaii: Season 1

Women of Impact: Changing the World

June 12

Artemis Fowl

Walt & El Grupo

Mighty Med: Seasons 1-2

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

June 19

101 Dalmatians: Season 1

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date: Season 1

Schoolhouse Rock: Season 1

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

June 26