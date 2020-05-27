What's Coming To Disney+ In June 2020

It looks like June is going to be pretty light month in terms of new Disney+ content. The streaming service has released its list of upcoming programming for the month and it’s pretty short, but there are still a few things worth getting excited about.
On June 12, Disney+ will premiere Artemis Fowl, the Kenneth Branagh-directed adaptation of the bestselling YA book series. The film was in development for nearly two decades, so it’s a bit of a downer that its planned May theatrical release was cancelled due to the pandemic, but it’s a nice addition for parents looking for something new to watch with their kids.
On June 5 we’ll get seasons 1 and 2 of both Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things and Weird But True! On June 19, season 1 of the 1997 animated series 101 Dalmatians lands on the streaming service, while on June 26 we’ll get Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2.
Here’s the full rundown of everything to expect in June.
June 5
-
Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet: Season 1
-
America’s Greatest Animals
-
Chasing the Equinox
-
Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things: Seasons 1-2
-
Secrets of Wild India: Season 1
-
The Greeks: Season 1
-
Weird but True!: Seasons 1-2
-
Wild Hawaii: Season 1
-
Women of Impact: Changing the World
June 12
-
Artemis Fowl
-
Walt & El Grupo
-
Mighty Med: Seasons 1-2
-
The Liberty Story
-
The Story of the Animated Drawing
June 19
-
101 Dalmatians: Season 1
-
Big Sur: Wild California
-
Muppet Babies Play Date: Season 1
-
Schoolhouse Rock: Season 1
-
Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
June 26
-
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
-
Man in Space
-
Mars and Beyond
-
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
-
Tarzan
-
Tarzan II
-
Raven’s Home: Season 3
