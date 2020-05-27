What's Coming To Disney+ In June 2020

Australia's Ski Season is Back on Track, but Things are a Bit Different This Year

Image: Walt Disney Pictures

It looks like June is going to be pretty light month in terms of new Disney+ content. The streaming service has released its list of upcoming programming for the month and it’s pretty short, but there are still a few things worth getting excited about.

On June 12, Disney+ will premiere Artemis Fowl, the Kenneth Branagh-directed adaptation of the bestselling YA book series. The film was in development for nearly two decades, so it’s a bit of a downer that its planned May theatrical release was cancelled due to the pandemic, but it’s a nice addition for parents looking for something new to watch with their kids. 

On June 5 we’ll get seasons 1 and 2 of both Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things and Weird But True! On June 19, season 1 of the 1997 animated series 101 Dalmatians lands on the streaming service, while on June 26 we’ll get Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2.

Here’s the full rundown of everything to expect in June.

June 5

  • Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet: Season 1

  • America’s Greatest Animals

  • Chasing the Equinox

  • Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things: Seasons 1-2

  • Secrets of Wild India: Season 1

  • The Greeks: Season 1

  • Weird but True!: Seasons 1-2

  • Wild Hawaii: Season 1

  • Women of Impact: Changing the World

June 12

  • Artemis Fowl

  • Walt & El Grupo

  • Mighty Med: Seasons 1-2

  • The Liberty Story

  • The Story of the Animated Drawing

June 19

  • 101 Dalmatians: Season 1

  • Big Sur: Wild California

  • Muppet Babies Play Date: Season 1

  • Schoolhouse Rock: Season 1

  • Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

June 26

  • Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

  • Man in Space

  • Mars and Beyond

  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

  • Tarzan

  • Tarzan II

  • Raven’s Home: Season 3

