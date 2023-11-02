You Can Fix These Common Hot Water Heater Problems Yourself

Hot water heaters might seem too complicated and intimidating to fix. They have plumbing and electrical components—two things that usually signal that hiring a pro is the best choice when you need help. While this is true for bigger problems, there are some common maintenance and repair tasks that you can do yourself to keep your water running hot.

Check the circuit breaker

The most common problem if your water heater isn’t putting out any hot water at all is the breaker. If there’s a power surge, the circuit breaker that controls the electricity going to your water heater can trip. This will shut the water heater off. To fix this, you can just flip the breaker back to the “on” position. It will take a while for the water to heat up, but this should solve your problem quickly.

Light the pilot

If you have a gas-powered hot water heater, it’s possible for the pilot light to go out. If that’s the case, make sure the gas valve going to the water heater is in the “on” position. Turn the control knob for the gas on the water heater itself to the “pilot” position, and then press the knob until you see a flame appear. If the pilot won’t light, shut the valve off and call a maintenance professional to avoid a gas leak and risk of fire and explosion.

Increase the water temperature

You may also have a temperature setting on your water heater. If the water is coming out hot but not hot enough to your taste, you can try increasing the temperature on the tank. For an electric water heater, you should turn off the power before removing any access panels. On a gas powered water heater, the thermostat is usually located near the base of the tank, close to where the pilot light access is. To properly adjust the temperature, you should avoid using taps for one hour, then run some hot water for three minutes and then collect some in a glass and test the temperature. Then, increase the temperature of the water to your preferred level. The testing sequence is designed to ensure that the low water temperature isn’t from excessive use of the hot water, rather than a temperature setting.

Check your warranty

Before taking any other steps, check your warranty. If your water heater is under warranty, chances are that there is a preferred maintenance provider or providers for the appliance. There might also be a clause regarding self-repair, so make sure to check that out to avoid voiding the warranty.

Change the anode rod

If you have discolored water or your water coming from the hot tap has a smell of rotten eggs, it’s time to change the anode rod. Before beginning this project, turn off the water and power or gas to the water heater and find an old towel or rag to have on hand for any spills. You will also need work gloves to protect your hands for this part.

Once that’s done, locate the anode rod near the top of the water tank. If you’re not sure where to find it, you can look up the location online by searching your water heater’s make and model number. Next, drain two to three gallons of water from the tank by connecting a garden hose to the valve at the bottom of the tank and draining the water into a sink or bucket. Be careful with this water; it can be very hot. Using a 1 ⅙ inch socket, turn the anode rod counter-clockwise to loosen it. Once it’s completely loose, use a gloved hand to remove it from the tank. Then, you can replace the old rod with a new anode rod. Make sure to check the manufacturer recommendations for the correct sized rod. Once the new rod is in place, you can turn the water and power or gas back on and give the water tank a good hour or more to heat up. This should solve your smelly water problem, but if not, you need to have your water tested for bacteria.