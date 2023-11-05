Netflix Will Reward Binge Watchers With Fewer Ads

If you’ve made a habit of binging popular Netflix series like October hits Beckham and The Fall of the House of Usher, and you subscribe to the ad tier, your couch-potato experience will soon contain fewer interruptions. According to a Netflix press release, starting in 2024, “after watching three consecutive episodes, members will be presented with a fourth episode ad-free.”

This announcement comes a year after Netflix first introduced its ad plan, which despite the streamer’s other price hikes is holding steady at $US6.99 a month. Most of today’s news release is aimed at ad buyers specifically, but there are a few more tidbits that viewers might want to know. While Netflix ads have been clocking in at 15 and 30 seconds, the streamer has now introduced spots that run 10, 20, and 60 seconds—so prepare for some ads that are much shorter and longer to start appearing.

Also, by the end of this week, ad plan subscribers will see an increase in video quality from 720p to 1080p. They will have the ability to support two concurrent streams, and “all members of the ad-supported plan will be able to download their favourite series and movies, making Netflix the only ad-supported streamer to offer downloads.”

