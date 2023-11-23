Here’s How We Rank Each of Darkfield’s Immersive Audio Experiences

Immersive experiences have become all the rage in recent years, and there’s no better example than Darkfield. The concept is simple: put on some headphones and sit in complete darkness in a shipping container while the 360-degree binaural audio takes you on a sensory journey that will keep you on your toes.

Darkfield has been touring its shows around Australia, and it’s now settled once again in Sydney with an additional two experiences.

Lifehacker Australia was recently invited to preview all of the Darkfield experiences at their new home in Harbour Park, Barangaroo. While all of them offer a unique journey, we definitely came out with a few favourites and figured we’d rank them all for you.

A ranking of all the Darkfield experiences in Australia

4. Séance

Image: Darkfield

Séance is a 20-minute experience that has guests sit side-by-side at a long table. You’re asked to place your hands on the table and to not remove them for the duration of the experience before you’re plunged into darkness.

The story then takes you through a guided séance where you begin to question exactly what is happening and whether something is in the room with you. Not going to lie; this one gets a little bit creepy.

Ranking this one the lowest by no means it’s a bad experience; we just thought that some of the others were even better.

3. Coma

Image: Darkfield

Coma is one of the more interesting set ups out of Darkfield’s offerings. Participants are asked to lie down on bunks within the shipping container before putting on their headphones. Each bunk is outfitted with a plastic mattress, a vent (that elicits scents during the story) and a dish with a pill (that you can choose to take or not).

The main differentiating factor in this experience is the use of smell, which, along with the position of lying down, makes for a pretty immersive experience. The story concept is probably a bit different to what you’re expecting from something titled Coma, as you’re taken into a shared dream with your companions and, similar to Séance, begin to question its reality.

This is one of two new additions in Darkfield’s range that is making its local premiere in Sydney (along with Eulogy).

2. Flight

Image: Darkfield

Of all the set designs across the Darkfield experiences, Flight is the best. Walking into the container, you’re greeted with a complete replica of an economy cabin on a commercial aeroplane. Sitting three to a row, the container is outfitted with everything you’d expect from a plane trip – tray tables, fold-down television screens and even porthole windows.

The experience itself is something out of the Twilight Zone or what I imagine happened to the passengers in Manifest. The normal plane trip you’re taking experiences some unusual turbulence that has you shifting between realities and time zones. It’s a flight to remember, that’s for sure.

1. Eulogy

Image: Darkfield

The set up for Eulogy is a bit strange from the get-go. You’re brought into a shipping container filled with cages, each with an individual clipboard and patient name on each. Headphones are outfitted with microphones, and throughout the journey, you’re asked to respond to questions – which all have an impact on the final outcome of your story.

The plot from there is, again, probably not what you’re expecting from a traditional “eulogy”. Instead, you’re taken deeper and deeper into the strange rooms of a puzzling hotel by your companion, where you are constantly kept on your toes by what happens next.

Eulogy tops the list as our favourite Darkfield show, mainly thanks to its interactivity and its imaginative story.

Darkfield is set up in Sydney from November 23 through to January 21, 2024. Tickets for each experience range from $22-$30, and it’s more than possible to get through all four in one evening – just make sure you allow for a break between each.

Lead Image Credit: Supplied