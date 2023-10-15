The Difference Between Hardwood and Softwood, and When to Use Each

If you’ve recently gotten into home DIY projects, you’ve probably noticed that there’s a lot to learn. This not only includes picking up new skills, but also determining which tools and materials to use for a particular task.
When it comes to wood, for example, there’s hardwood and softwood. Here’s what to know about each type, including which is best suited for your project.
The difference between hardwood and softwood
As it turns out, the distinction between hardwood and softwood isn’t based entirely on the density or hardness of the wood itself. “Rather, the wood type depends on whether the wood is from a tree that reproduces by making cones, or from a tree that reproduces by making flowers,” says Lewis Feldman, PhD, professor of plant biology and the executive director of the University of California Botanical Garden in Berkeley.
More specifically:
Hardwood
- Comes from deciduous trees—the kind that loses their leaves each fall
- Angiosperms, meaning the tree’s seeds are enclosed within a fruit
- Grain is more visible and distinctive
- Heavier in weight
- Darker in colour
- Takes longer to grow and mature
- Typically more expensive
- More rigid
- More resistant to decay
- Examples: Oak, birch, maple, hickory, ash, beech, walnut, teak, mahogany
Softwood
- Comes from conifers—evergreen trees with needles and cones
- Gymnosperms, meaning the seeds aren’t enclosed
- Grain is less visible and pronounced
- Lighter in weight
- Lighter in colour
- Takes less time to grow and mature
- Typically more affordable
- More flexible
- Less resistant to decay
- Examples: Pine, hemlock, spruce, firs, cedar, rosewood
Both hardwood and softwood are considered “solid” woods, meaning that they’re milled from trees, and consist of a single piece of wood. Manufactured wood, on the other hand, is a combination of wood chips and sawdust that have been heated, glued, and pressed together in a factory.
When to use hardwood vs. softwood
Here are a few examples of when to use each type of wood:
Hardwood
- Construction (e.g. timber-framed buildings)
- Flooring
- Fencing
- Decking
- Higher-end furniture
- Higher-end veneers
- Outdoor use
Softwood
- Doors
- Ceilings
- Window frames
- Moldings
- Building components, fixtures and fittings
- Roof and inner wall structures
- DIY crafts
- Picture frames
- Firewood
- Wood carving
Furniture and cabinetry can be made using hardwood, softwood, or manufactured wood. Hardwood furniture tends to be the most durable and expensive, followed by pieces made from softwood and manufactured wood, respectively.
