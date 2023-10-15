The Difference Between Hardwood and Softwood, and When to Use Each

If you’ve recently gotten into home DIY projects, you’ve probably noticed that there’s a lot to learn. This not only includes picking up new skills, but also determining which tools and materials to use for a particular task.

When it comes to wood, for example, there’s hardwood and softwood. Here’s what to know about each type, including which is best suited for your project.

The difference between hardwood and softwood

As it turns out, the distinction between hardwood and softwood isn’t based entirely on the density or hardness of the wood itself. “Rather, the wood type depends on whether the wood is from a tree that reproduces by making cones, or from a tree that reproduces by making flowers,” says Lewis Feldman, PhD, professor of plant biology and the executive director of the University of California Botanical Garden in Berkeley.

More specifically:

Hardwood

Comes from deciduous trees—the kind that loses their leaves each fall

Angiosperms, meaning the tree’s seeds are enclosed within a fruit

Grain is more visible and distinctive

Heavier in weight

Darker in colour

Takes longer to grow and mature

Typically more expensive

More rigid

More resistant to decay

Examples: Oak, birch, maple, hickory, ash, beech, walnut, teak, mahogany

Softwood

Comes from conifers—evergreen trees with needles and cones

Gymnosperms, meaning the seeds aren’t enclosed

Grain is less visible and pronounced

Lighter in weight

Lighter in colour

Takes less time to grow and mature

Typically more affordable

More flexible

Less resistant to decay

Examples: Pine, hemlock, spruce, firs, cedar, rosewood

Both hardwood and softwood are considered “solid” woods, meaning that they’re milled from trees, and consist of a single piece of wood. Manufactured wood, on the other hand, is a combination of wood chips and sawdust that have been heated, glued, and pressed together in a factory.

When to use hardwood vs. softwood

Here are a few examples of when to use each type of wood:

Hardwood

Construction (e.g. timber-framed buildings)

Flooring

Fencing

Decking

Higher-end furniture

Higher-end veneers

Outdoor use

Softwood

Doors

Ceilings

Window frames

Moldings

Building components, fixtures and fittings

Roof and inner wall structures

DIY crafts

Picture frames

Firewood

Wood carving

Furniture and cabinetry can be made using hardwood, softwood, or manufactured wood. Hardwood furniture tends to be the most durable and expensive, followed by pieces made from softwood and manufactured wood, respectively.