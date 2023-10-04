Spotify Has Added Free Audiobooks for Premium Subscribers

Spotify has been making a lot of changes recently with additions like Daylist and Jam, and now the streaming music service has also made some changes to its audiobook offerings. As of October 4, Spotify Premium Subscribers will be able to access Premium Audiobooks.

Premium Audiobooks includes a collection of 150,000 audiobooks that are available to subscribers for 15 hours of listening per month.

Previously, Spotify users have been able to make purchases from this audiobook library, but now a Premium sub will get you access to the catalogue for free, albeit capped at a monthly allocation.

In Australia, we’re actually the first to gain access to this feature, alongside users in the U.K. It will be coming to the U.S. next year.

Within the audiobook catalogue on Spotify, you’ll find bestselling books from publishers including Hachette, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster and RB Media.

Some of the top titles right now include Yellowface by Rebecca F. Kuang, Kerry Washington’s Thicker than Water and Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty. Any audiobook marked with the “Included in Premium” tag will be available for Premium subscribers in the catalogue.

Image: Spotify

The monthly allocation of audiobooks will be tied to your billing cycle. If you go over your cap of 15 hours a month, Spotify will allow you to purchase a 10-hour top-up.

An added feature is that Premium subscribers will be able to download their audiobooks for offline listening, which is great if you want to take your book on a plane or play it in the car where you may have limited internet access.

However, one thing to note for those on Family or Duo accounts is that only the plan manager of the account will have access to the Premium Audiobooks feature. Spotify said it is working on more ways to unlock access to Premium audiobooks in the future.

Lead Image Credit: Spotify