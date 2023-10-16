Though they’re less common today than in the past, many people still use a box spring between their mattress and bed frame. Back when innerspring mattresses were the norm, box springs were used for support, and to ensure that they didn’t sag or sink over time.

Like mattresses, box springs should be cleaned periodically to get rid of all the dust and under-the-bed debris that have accumulated over the years. Here’s how to do that.

What is a box spring?

If it’s been a while since you moved your mattress, and you have a box spring, you’ll notice that it consists of a metal or wooden mattress-sized box full of firm coils, covered in a thin, breathable fabric. In most cases, that material is cambric: The same lightweight fabric found on the underside of upholstered furniture.

In addition to supporting a mattress—and ultimately extending its life—a box spring also facilitates air circulation around a bed. Though it’s less of an issue now, box springs once added valuable height to a bed, keeping people farther away from cold floors, and anything that might be crawling on them.

How to clean a box spring

First, remove your mattress from the box spring. (This may be a good time to clean your mattress, too.) Then use the upholstery attachment to vacuum all sides of the box spring—including the bottom. Make sure to suck up any clumps or deposits of dust and debris that may have settled between the coils.

To deep clean the box spring, use a hand steamer, if you have one, then let it dry completely before putting the bed back together. You can also spot-treat any stains by dampening a clean cloth with a solution of warm water and mild dishwashing liquid, and blotting the stained areas.

For extra freshness, sprinkle baking soda on your box spring, let it sit for about an hour, then vacuum it up.