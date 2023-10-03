Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Is Coming to Movie Theatres

Attention Beyhive and the Bey-curious: Beyoncé is coming to a theatre near you. Not to be outdone by Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour theatrical event, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will be showing at cinemas across North America on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for at least a month, beginning on December 1. (We’ll keep you posted on the arrival of Australian dates.)

The concert movie/documentary details the inner workings and onstage performances of Bey’s Renaissance Tour, from the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. According to the publicity material, “millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves, close to home.” Sounds fun.

This will be the first Beyoncé concert film to be released in theatres, but the second big-ticket music “event” program to come out this year after Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which opens worldwide on October 13.

Beyoncé vs. Godzilla (and the pre-holiday movie dead zone)

The weeks immediately after Thanksgiving traditionally don’t see big blockbusters hitting theatres. This year, Beyoncé’s “experience” is going up against Japanese monster movie Godzilla Minus One; Todd Haynes’ artsy re-telling of the story of Mary Kay Letourneau, May December; and Eddie Murphy’s early Christmas flick Candy Cane Lane. So the U.S. box office field is wide open for Queen Bey.