These Strawberry and Caramel Stuffed Chocolates Are the Perfect Simple Dessert

If the rising temperatures have you craving a sweet and fruity treat, we have an epic recipe shared courtesy of @chloeevegan, which pairs strawberries, bananas and chocolate (all the good things). The creator has teamed up with Vitamix for this strawberry and caramel stuffed chocolates recipe, so grab a blender and a few kitchen staples and give the dessert a try for yourself.
How to make strawberry and caramel stuffed chocolates
Makes 12
What you’ll need:
Chocolate Coating/Garnish
- Chocolate Coating/Garnish:
- 120g Dark Chocolate
- 1 Tbsp Coconut Oil
- 12 Strawberry Slices
Caramel:
- 1 Medium Banana
- 1/2 Cup Medjool Dates
- 1/4 Cup Peanut Butter
- 1 Tbsp Oat or Soy Milk
- 1 Tsp Vanilla
Directions:
- Place a 12 mini cup silicon tray into the freezer for 10-15 minutes.
- Place chocolate and coconut oil into a small bowl and microwave in 20-second increments, stirring between each, until fully melted. Coat the silicon tray cup with the chocolate, ensuring both the bottom and sides are well covered. Place back into the freezer. Place leftover chocolate aside.
- Place all caramel ingredients into the Vitamix 1.4L container and blend until smooth. Add more oat milk if needed.
- Dollop the caramel into the chocolate cups, top with the strawberry slices and drizzle over the remaining chocolate. Set in the freezer for 5-10 minutes, or until the chocolate has set.
- Remove from the silicon tray and enjoy! Store in the fridge for 4-5 days or freezer (remove 10 minutes before eating).
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.