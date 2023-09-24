These Strawberry and Caramel Stuffed Chocolates Are the Perfect Simple Dessert

If the rising temperatures have you craving a sweet and fruity treat, we have an epic recipe shared courtesy of @chloeevegan, which pairs strawberries, bananas and chocolate (all the good things). The creator has teamed up with Vitamix for this strawberry and caramel stuffed chocolates recipe, so grab a blender and a few kitchen staples and give the dessert a try for yourself.

How to make strawberry and caramel stuffed chocolates

Makes 12

What you’ll need:

Chocolate Coating/Garnish:

120g Dark Chocolate

1 Tbsp Coconut Oil

12 Strawberry Slices

Caramel:

1 Medium Banana

1/2 Cup Medjool Dates

1/4 Cup Peanut Butter

1 Tbsp Oat or Soy Milk

1 Tsp Vanilla

Directions: