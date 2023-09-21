Mylios Photos is the Newest Way to Store and Organise Your Photo Library

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s not uncommon to have your entire life stored up in this elusive ‘cloud’ everyone speaks about. With technology and smartphones at the forefront of our very being, aside from our physical presence, almost everything else – including bank details, passwords, messages, call logs, notes, data, photos and so many other pieces of personal information – has been filed away in some far-off digital corner we know nothing about.

That said, if the entire notion of keeping your details ‘in the cloud’ makes you a little nervous for privacy reasons, perhaps it’s time to safeguard your online privacy.

Introducing: Mylio Photos, a cloud-free media hub that puts you back in control of your photos and other media by keeping it strictly on your own devices (and not some unknown faraway server).

How does Mylio photos work without a cloud?

Instead of storing your data far away in distant servers, Mylio Photos combines all your media on memory cards, computers, external drives, drones, cameras, smartphones, and other devices into one universal library.

It’s stored ‘in-house’, which means you’re not at risk of losing your data if you damage or misplace your device either. Mylio Photos+ ensures that automatic backups run frequently, meaning whenever you take a new photo or video on one of your devices, it quietly and automatically copies those changes to your other devices.

And again, unlike the elusive cloud that exists on a distant server, Mylio Photos is connected to your personal devices, so isn’t reliant on internet access. Instead, it allows you to access your media anytime, anywhere, even without an internet connection. So, you can say goodbye to buffering or waiting for files to download.

What are the other benefits of using Mylio?

Aside from offering users the privacy of storing data in-house, Mylio’s photo library works as a pretty solid organisational tool to keep photos that span decades accessible in labelled folders or specific albums where you can efficiently add categories, tags, ratings, captions and events to easily navigate your memories.

Does it cost money to download?

You can get a free subscription for Mylios Photos on a single device where you can organise, archive and search through all of your photos, as well as edit them.

However, with the premium subscription that costs $9.99/month, Mylios lets you save all those files on an online library that you can access on whatever device you want. It’s similar to how iCloud works — minus the actual cloud, and minus the data limitations that only allow you to store a certain amount of memory.

Interested in learning more? Check out Mylio Photo here.