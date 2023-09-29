What You Need to Know About FC 24 Before You Buy

EA Sport’s new FC 24 game has officially hit shelves, football fans. So, get ready to dive right into the middle of your dream football match with all your favourite players.

Is EA Sports FC 24 the same as FIFA 24?

If you’re expecting a new instalment of EA’s hit sports simulator FIFA this year, you might be a little disappointed. The partnership between FIFA and EA came to an end with FIFA 23, and EA has since chosen to launch its own football game, EA Sports FC.

This previous deal came to an end after EA decided it didn’t want to pay the licensing fees for FIFA’s branding. In response, FIFA announced it would be creating its own rival to EA Sports FC, but we’re yet to hear or see more about that.

So while EA Sports FC 24 won’t be exactly like what FIFA 24 would have been, it is still the latest and greatest football video game on the scene right now.

What is the gameplay like?

For the most part, EA Sports FC 24 will play very similar to past EA football games. You’ll be able to pick your team, your lineup of players, and your desired match, and then you can compete in a simulated football match.

A lot of the new additions this year come in the backend of the technology. HyperMotionV is designed to translate the rhythm and fluidity of real-world football into the game, using data from matches completed in the real world.

There are also new playstyles, such as the power shot, dead ball, chip shot, finesse shot and power header, that different players can use in action. Additionally, new ball control, defending, physical, goalkeeping and passing styles are built into the game.

Other new features in EA Sports FC 24 are haptic feedback for PS5 players and practice arenas and skill games to familiarise yourself with new moves.

What teams and players are available?

As always, a selection of real-world football teams and players will be available in FC 24.

Aussie favourites including Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Ellie Carpenter, Mackenzie Arnold and Mary Fowler (amongst others) are included in the game, although they are linked to their club teams rather than the Australian national team, the Matildas.

You can find a list of all the playable team members and their ranking in EA Sports FC 24 here.

EA Sports FC 24 is available as of September 29 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Switch.

Lead Image Credit: EA