The Best Vegetables to Grow in the Shade

Gardens can vary in size, location, and the amount of sunlight they get each day. While most fruits and vegetables — especially those that produce flowers and fruits — do require at least six hours a day of direct sunlight, not all gardens get that type of exposure.

Fortunately, that still leaves a variety of veggies with edible parts that don’t need as much sunlight to grow — like root vegetables and hardy leafy greens — and can thrive in various types of shade. Below is a breakdown of the different types of shade, followed by some examples of vegetables that can grow in the shade.

What are the different types of shade?

Before you can decide which vegetables to plant, it’s important to determine exactly how much sunlight reaches your garden. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the different types of sun and shade include:

Full sun: 6–8 hours (or more) of direct sunlight per day, with peak sunlight between 10 am and 2 pm

6–8 hours (or more) of direct sunlight per day, with peak sunlight between 10 am and 2 pm Partial sun: 3–6 hours of direct sunlight per day

3–6 hours of direct sunlight per day Partial shade: Roughly 3 hours of direct sunlight per day

Roughly 3 hours of direct sunlight per day Light shade or dappled shade: Bright sun filtered through leaves overhead

or Bright sun filtered through leaves overhead Full shade: Less than 3 hours of sunlight, with dappled light the rest of the day

Less than 3 hours of sunlight, with dappled light the rest of the day Deep shade: No sun at all (and as a result, no veggies)

The best vegetables to grow in the shade

Here are some examples of the best vegetables to grow in the shade, based on the amount of sunlight your garden gets:

Partial sun or partial shade

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Kohlrabi

Turnips

Kale

Rutabagas

Cabbage

Rhubarb

Asparagus

Jerusalem artichokes

Brussels sprouts

Celery

Napa cabbage

Horseradish

Leeks

Mizuna

Mustard greens

Parsnips

Peas

Scallions

Broad beans

Cress

Collard greens

Mache

Tatsoi

Claytonia

Endive

Radicchio

Broccoli raab

Partial shade or full shade

Radishes

Carrots

Potatoes

Beets

Lettuce

Arugula

Bok choy

Chard

Spinach

For more information, check out this article from the Farmer’s Almanac.