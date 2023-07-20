The Best Acne Patches to Stick on Stubborn Pimples

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re about to give into popping that angry zit on your face – stop what you’re doing right there. Not only does it cause some awful scarring that may take years to fully heal, but it could make your pimples even worse. Instead, slap a pimple patch on it and call it a day.

These little miracle stickers can minimise your breakouts overnight and stop you from touching your face, further aggravating your acne. You might have seen pimple patches worn by your favourite influencers, whether they’ve subtly covered them up with make-up or even used them as a fun little stick-on accessory in the shape of a colourful love heart.

If you have zero idea what we’re talking about, then allow us to explain.

What are pimple patches and how do they work?

Pimple patches, also known as acne patches or zit stickers, are hydrocolloid stickers formulated with breakout-fighting ingredients such as tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and hyaluronic acid niacinamide to draw out impurities and minimise inflammation and redness.

It might sound too good to be true, but when applied you can literally see the acne patches working. After application, the patch will slowly begin to absorb the impurity, turning white and flattening out the pimple. These patches also have the added benefit of blocking you from picking at pimples which, if we’re honest, is often the reason why our breakouts can linger like a bad smell.

These patches are also chameleons when it comes to blending into your skin (regardless of your skin tone), meaning you can use them day or night.

To use, simply apply the patch onto dry, clean skin before applying the rest of your skincare routine or makeup. They’ve got the staying power of a stage-five clinger and won’t go anywhere until you’re ready to gently peel them off.

Do they work on all types of pimples?

Sadly, no. Pimple patches are most effective on whiteheads. This is because the gunk that’s causing the pimple is already close to the surface of the skin, so instead of popping it and spreading the bacteria, the patches absorb it. Cystic acne is typically a deeper breakout, so it may not respond to this kind of treatment. However, they can help improve the appearance of cystic acne if it’s angry and inflamed, especially if the patch is loaded with anti-inflammatory ingredients.

So, do they genuinely work?

From my experience, the combination of acne-fighting ingredients, hydrocolloid bandage, and not being able to get at the pimple will lessen the lifespan of your unwanted little friend. Like any good treatment, though, it can only work if you let it.

We recommend using the acne patches overnight. This way, you’re not even tempted to pick at it, and it gets a full six to eight hours, depending on your sleeping habits, to work its magic.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best-selling acne patches so you can give ’em a whirl.

The best pimple patches to shop in Australia

Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch (24 Patches)

These are probably some of the most highly recommended pimple patches on the internet. Made from hydrocolloid, a type of wound dressing that draws our pus and impurities, it’s the perfect way to speed up the healing process when a nasty pimple pops up. They’re also great for reducing redness and inflammation as well as stopping you from picking breakouts.

Avarelle Acne Patches

These little patches are infused with acne-fighting ingredients like Centella Asiatica, calendula, and tea tree. They’re fast-acting and help to reduce inflammation.

ZitSticka KILLA Pimple Patches Kit

The KILLA zit stickers are a little different from your typical acne patches. It’s formulated with tiny micro darts that dissolve into your zit and heal it from within. The KILLA patches also contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, oligopeptide -76, salicylic acid and niacinamide that help heal breakouts. This kit comes with Zit Stickers CLEANA swabs as well, so you can clean your skin before applying an acne patch.

Rael Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Healing Patch

Excellent to apply at nighttime or during the day under makeup, these hydrocolloid acne patches are a simple spot treatment to effectively heal unwanted blemishes. They’re tapered at the edges and translucent in colour, so they blend effortlessly into all skin tones.

Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Absorbing Spot Dot

These cruelty-free, vegan patches don’t contain any harsh chemicals or drying formulas, which is why they’re our top pick for those of you with sensitive skin. What’s better? You get 36 patches in a pack, which means you’re covered for 36 nights of whatever your face might throw at you.

KeyConcepts Acne Patches with Tea Tree Oil

Can we get a hell yeah for these KeyConcepts acne patches with tea tree oil that look so invisible you can even wear them under makeup!? Not only that, these bad boys are completely breathable, waterproof and suit all skin types.

MEDca Universal Pimple Patch with Absorbing Cover

These MEDca absorbing covers work like sponges and absorb any pus and oil, cleansing the pore thoroughly. They also act as protective covers against dirt and reduce the urge to squeeze.

