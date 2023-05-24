What’s New on Netflix in June 2023

Lots of people are rightly mad at Netflix for cracking down on password sharing or still nursing a grudge over GLOW getting cancelled, but lest they think nothing they do will make us happy, I’d like to take this moment to thank them for raising Nimona from the dead after Disney unjustly shitcanned it in 2021.

This quirky animated feature, based on the acclaimed webcomic-turned-graphic novel by ND Stevenson, follows the titular young shapeshifter, eager sidekick to the not-so-villainous villain Lord Blackheart who runs afoul of the noble but vain Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin, tasked with keeping the peace in a futuristic fantasy kingdom. The comic is hard to pin down — is it sci-fi? Fantasy? A comedy? A romance? — and rich in LGBTQ themes, a totally unique creature…which is why it was so disheartening when it became a casualty of the corporate merger between Fox and Disney. Luckily, Netflix stepped in to save the day — the rare decision the streamer made in the last year that didn’t piss off a ton of people — loosening the pursestrings and finishing the movie, which premieres straight-to-streaming on June 30.

Also back this month, a show I thought the rapid unravelling of actual reality had perhaps proved unnecessary. Yes, Black Mirror is back for a sixth season at some point in June, and I’m extremely eager how to see how the show manages to satirize a world that is already rapidly eclipsing the over-the-top predictions it made only a few short years ago.

Also arriving during a busy month for Netflix: Extraction 2 (June 16), a mega-budget sequel to the 2020 Chris Hemsworth action thriller that definitely is a real movie people watched; season four of the delightful Mindy Kaling-produced coming of age series Never Have I Ever (June 8); a new Amy Schumer comedy special (June 13); and the first half of the third season of The Witcher — the last to feature star Henry Cavill.

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix in June.

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Coming in June (date TBA)

Arriving June 1

THE DAYS (JP) — Netflix Series

A Beautiful Life (DK) — Netflix Film

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising — Netflix Family

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf’s Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We’re the Millers

Arriving June 2

Arriving June 5

Barracuda Queens (SE) — Netflix Series

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

Arriving June 6

Arriving June 7

Arriving June 8

Arriving June 9

Arriving June 12

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2

Arriving June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact — Netflix Comedy

Arriving June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II — Netflix Documentary

The Surrogacy (MX) — Netflix Series

Arriving June 15

Cold Case Files: Season 2

Arriving June 16

Arriving June 17

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19

King the Land (KR) — Netflix Series

See You in My 19th Life (KR) — Netflix Series

Suits: Seasons 1-8

Arriving June 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal — Netflix Family

Take Care of Maya — Netflix Documentary

Arriving June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends — Netflix Comedy

Arriving June 21

Break Point: Part 2 — Netflix Documentary

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

Arriving June 22

Arriving June 23

Arriving June 26

The Imitation Game

Arriving June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (DE) — Netflix Documentary

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorised Story of American Gladiators — Netflix Documentary

Run Rabbit Run (AU) — Netflix Film

Arriving June 29

Arriving June 30

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?! — Netflix Series

Nimona — Netflix Film

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5

Everything leaving Netflix in June 2023

Leaving June 1

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

The DUFF

Leaving June 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving June 13

Marlon: Seasons 1-2

The Mole: Seasons 3-4

Leaving June 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving June 15

The Darkness

Leaving June 19

Philomena

Leaving June 20

Shooter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 21

The Mist

Leaving June 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving June 30