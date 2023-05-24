‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
What’s New on Netflix in June 2023

Joel Cunningham

Published 11 mins ago: May 25, 2023 at 4:00 am
Filed to:70thprimetimecreativeartsemmyawards
Lots of people are rightly mad at Netflix for cracking down on password sharing or still nursing a grudge over GLOW getting cancelled, but lest they think nothing they do will make us happy, I’d like to take this moment to thank them for raising Nimona from the dead after Disney unjustly shitcanned it in 2021.

This quirky animated feature, based on the acclaimed webcomic-turned-graphic novel by ND Stevenson, follows the titular young shapeshifter, eager sidekick to the not-so-villainous villain Lord Blackheart who runs afoul of the noble but vain Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin, tasked with keeping the peace in a futuristic fantasy kingdom. The comic is hard to pin down — is it sci-fi? Fantasy? A comedy? A romance? — and rich in LGBTQ themes, a totally unique creature…which is why it was so disheartening when it became a casualty of the corporate merger between Fox and Disney. Luckily, Netflix stepped in to save the day — the rare decision the streamer made in the last year that didn’t piss off a ton of people — loosening the pursestrings and finishing the movie, which premieres straight-to-streaming on June 30.

Also back this month, a show I thought the rapid unravelling of actual reality had perhaps proved unnecessary. Yes, Black Mirror is back for a sixth season at some point in June, and I’m extremely eager how to see how the show manages to satirize a world that is already rapidly eclipsing the over-the-top predictions it made only a few short years ago.

Also arriving during a busy month for Netflix: Extraction 2 (June 16), a mega-budget sequel to the 2020 Chris Hemsworth action thriller that definitely is a real movie people watched; season four of the delightful Mindy Kaling-produced coming of age series Never Have I Ever (June 8); a new Amy Schumer comedy special (June 13); and the first half of the third season of The Witcherthe last to feature star Henry Cavill.

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix in June.

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Coming in June (date TBA)

Arriving June 1

  • THE DAYS (JP) — Netflix Series
  • A Beautiful Life (DK) — Netflix Film
  • LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising — Netflix Family
  • The Angry Birds Movie
  • The Breakfast Club
  • Bruce Almighty
  • The Choice
  • Dear John
  • Death at a Funeral
  • Dune (1984)
  • End of Days
  • Forever My Girl
  • Funny People
  • Groundhog Day
  • Hook
  • How High
  • The Italian Job
  • Jarhead
  • Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
  • Kicking & Screaming
  • The Kingdom
  • Magic Mike
  • Mean Girls
  • The Mick: Seasons 1-2
  • Mr. Peabody & Sherman
  • Muster Dogs
  • Nanny McPhee
  • Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
  • The Ring
  • Spider-Man
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Spider-Man 3
  • Stuart Little
  • Stuart Little 2
  • Surf’s Up
  • Terminator 2: Judgment Day
  • To Leslie
  • We’re the Millers

Arriving June 2

Arriving June 5

Arriving June 6

Arriving June 7

Arriving June 8

Arriving June 9

Arriving June 12

  • Dunkirk
  • Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2

Arriving June 13

Arriving June 14

  • Forged in Fire: Season 8
  • Married at First Sight: Season 13
  • Our Planet II — Netflix Documentary
  • The Surrogacy (MX) — Netflix Series

Arriving June 15

  • Cold Case Files: Season 2

Arriving June 16

Arriving June 17

  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19
  • King the Land (KR) — Netflix Series
  • See You in My 19th Life (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Suits: Seasons 1-8

Arriving June 19

  • My Little Pony: The Movie
  • Not Quite Narwhal — Netflix Family
  • Take Care of Maya — Netflix Documentary

Arriving June 20

  • 85 South: Ghetto Legends — Netflix Comedy

Arriving June 21

Arriving June 22

Arriving June 23

Arriving June 26

  • The Imitation Game

Arriving June 28

Arriving June 29

Arriving June 30

Everything leaving Netflix in June 2023

Leaving June 1

  • Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
  • The DUFF

Leaving June 8

  • Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving June 13

  • Marlon: Seasons 1-2
  • The Mole: Seasons 3-4

Leaving June 14

  • Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving June 15

  • The Darkness

Leaving June 19

  • Philomena

Leaving June 20

  • Shooter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 21

  • The Mist

Leaving June 29

  • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving June 30

  • Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2
  • The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • Jerry Maguire
  • LOL
  • Puss in Boots
  • Resident Evil: Afterlife
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse
  • The Stepfather
  • The Taking of Pelham 123
  • World War Z

