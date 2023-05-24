What’s New on Netflix in June 2023

Lots of people are rightly mad at Netflix for cracking down on password sharing or still nursing a grudge over GLOW getting cancelled, but lest they think nothing they do will make us happy, I’d like to take this moment to thank them for raising Nimona from the dead after Disney unjustly shitcanned it in 2021.
This quirky animated feature, based on the acclaimed webcomic-turned-graphic novel by ND Stevenson, follows the titular young shapeshifter, eager sidekick to the not-so-villainous villain Lord Blackheart who runs afoul of the noble but vain Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin, tasked with keeping the peace in a futuristic fantasy kingdom. The comic is hard to pin down — is it sci-fi? Fantasy? A comedy? A romance? — and rich in LGBTQ themes, a totally unique creature…which is why it was so disheartening when it became a casualty of the corporate merger between Fox and Disney. Luckily, Netflix stepped in to save the day — the rare decision the streamer made in the last year that didn’t piss off a ton of people — loosening the pursestrings and finishing the movie, which premieres straight-to-streaming on June 30.
Also back this month, a show I thought the rapid unravelling of actual reality had perhaps proved unnecessary. Yes, Black Mirror is back for a sixth season at some point in June, and I’m extremely eager how to see how the show manages to satirize a world that is already rapidly eclipsing the over-the-top predictions it made only a few short years ago.
Also arriving during a busy month for Netflix: Extraction 2 (June 16), a mega-budget sequel to the 2020 Chris Hemsworth action thriller that definitely is a real movie people watched; season four of the delightful Mindy Kaling-produced coming of age series Never Have I Ever (June 8); a new Amy Schumer comedy special (June 13); and the first half of the third season of The Witcher — the last to feature star Henry Cavill.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix in June.
Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2023
Coming in June (date TBA)
- Black Mirror: Season 6 (UK) — Netflix Series
- Celebrity (KR) — Netflix Series
- Delete (TH) — Netflix Series
Arriving June 1
- THE DAYS (JP) — Netflix Series
- A Beautiful Life (DK) — Netflix Film
- LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising — Netflix Family
- The Angry Birds Movie
- The Breakfast Club
- Bruce Almighty
- The Choice
- Dear John
- Death at a Funeral
- Dune (1984)
- End of Days
- Forever My Girl
- Funny People
- Groundhog Day
- Hook
- How High
- The Italian Job
- Jarhead
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
- Kicking & Screaming
- The Kingdom
- Magic Mike
- Mean Girls
- The Mick: Seasons 1-2
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Muster Dogs
- Nanny McPhee
- Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
- The Ring
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Stuart Little
- Stuart Little 2
- Surf’s Up
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- To Leslie
- We’re the Millers
Arriving June 2
- Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 — Netflix Series
- Missed Connections (PH) — Netflix Film
- Rich in Love 2 (BR) — Netflix Film
- Scoop (IN) — Netflix Series
- Valeria: Season 3 (ES) — Netflix Series
Arriving June 5
- Barracuda Queens (SE) — Netflix Series
- Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
- Living
Arriving June 6
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 — Netflix Family
Arriving June 7
- Arnold — Netflix Documentary
- Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Arriving June 8
- Never Have I Ever: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- Tour de France: Unchained — Netflix Documentary
Arriving June 9
- A Lot Like Love
- Bloodhounds (KR) — Netflix Series
- Human Resources: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Playing Card Killer (ES) — Netflix Documentary
- Tex Mex Motors — Netflix Series
- This World Can’t Tear Me Down — Netflix Series
- The Wonder Weeks (NL) — Netflix Film
- You Do You (TR) — Netflix Film
Arriving June 12
- Dunkirk
- Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2
Arriving June 13
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact — Netflix Comedy
Arriving June 14
- Forged in Fire: Season 8
- Married at First Sight: Season 13
- Our Planet II — Netflix Documentary
- The Surrogacy (MX) — Netflix Series
Arriving June 15
- Cold Case Files: Season 2
Arriving June 16
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (JP) — Netflix Anime
- Extraction 2 — Netflix Film
Arriving June 17
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19
- King the Land (KR) — Netflix Series
- See You in My 19th Life (KR) — Netflix Series
- Suits: Seasons 1-8
Arriving June 19
- My Little Pony: The Movie
- Not Quite Narwhal — Netflix Family
- Take Care of Maya — Netflix Documentary
Arriving June 20
- 85 South: Ghetto Legends — Netflix Comedy
Arriving June 21
- Break Point: Part 2 — Netflix Documentary
- The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
Arriving June 22
- Devil’s Advocate (KW) — Netflix Series
- Glamorous — Netflix Series
- Let’s Get Divorced (JP) — Netflix Series
- Skull Island (JP) — Netflix Series
- Sleeping Dog (DE) — Netflix Series
Arriving June 23
- Catching Killers: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary
- iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (ZA) — Netflix Film
- King of Clones — Netflix Documentary
- Make Me Believe (TR) — Netflix Film
- On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
- The Perfect Find — Netflix Film
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 — Netflix Family
- Through My Window: Across the Sea (ES) — Netflix Film
Arriving June 26
- The Imitation Game
Arriving June 28
- Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (DE) — Netflix Documentary
- Hoarders: Season 13
- Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorised Story of American Gladiators — Netflix Documentary
- Run Rabbit Run (AU) — Netflix Film
Arriving June 29
- Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (JP) — Netflix Anime
- The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 — Netflix Series
Arriving June 30
- Alone: Season 9
- Is It Cake, Too?! — Netflix Series
- Nimona — Netflix Film
- Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5
Everything leaving Netflix in June 2023
Leaving June 1
- Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
- The DUFF
Leaving June 8
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving June 13
- Marlon: Seasons 1-2
- The Mole: Seasons 3-4
Leaving June 14
- Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving June 15
- The Darkness
Leaving June 19
- Philomena
Leaving June 20
- Shooter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving June 21
- The Mist
Leaving June 29
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving June 30
- Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2
- The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Jerry Maguire
- LOL
- Puss in Boots
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- The Stepfather
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- World War Z
