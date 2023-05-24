This Sensor Helps You Match Any Paint Colour, and It’s 40% Off

Being a DIY redecorating fanatic is rewarding until you stumble at the finish line choosing the right colours for your projects. Or maybe you’re trying to touch up an already painted wall and you just can’t get the shade to look right.

This gadget can help: The Nix Mini 2 Colour Sensor can scan virtually any surface to collect and match its colour. And until May 31, you can get one for $US60 ($83), aorund 40% off the regular $US99 ($137) price.

Digitize real-world colours

Here’s how it works: Pair the Nix Mini to the Nix Paints or Nix Digital app on your Android or Apple smartphone. Use it to scan a surface and the Nix Paints app will find matches among thousands of brand-name paint colours. If you need to touch up walls in your home but you aren’t sure what colour they are, bring out the Nix Mini sensor to get an accurate reading.

You can also use the Nix Mini to gather colours from the real world — like the ones you find in nature — and use them in your next project. The Nix Digital app converts shades to sRGB, HEX, CMYK, and LAB colours so you can save and organise them for future reference. The app also includes social features, so you can share your saved colours with friends and family and get their opinions on the colour palette for your next room remodel.

Accurate readings

The manufacturer claims you can scan any surface — painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, dyes, and more — though you may run into trouble taking an accurate reading of surfaces that are multicoloured or roughly textured.

However, you can rely on accurate colour readings when dealing with smooth, unicolor surfaces. The Nix Mini has uses its own pre-calibrated light source to take a reading, blocking out all ambient light. That means you can scan a wall in a poorly lit room and still get accurate results.

If you’re a hardcore DIYer or creative mind, the Nix Mini 2 Colour Sensor could be a useful tool for your next project. Through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get one for $US59.97 ($83) (regularly $US99 ($137)), no coupon needed (though prices may change at any time).