‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

Never Put These Things Down Any Drain in Your Home

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 1 day ago: May 14, 2023 at 3:00 am -
Filed to:construction
draindraincleanereconomicsectorsenvironmenteuthenicshumaninterestlitterlitterboxplumberplumbingsink
Never Put These Things Down Any Drain in Your Home
Photo: Coryn, Shutterstock

We like to think of drains as some kind of magic hole that makes things disappear. As convenient as that would be, unfortunately, that’s not how they work.

To avoid having to unclog your drain, or hiring a professional plumber to deal with the situation, here are a few examples of things you shouldn’t put down any drain in your home — even if that’s the easiest way to get rid of it.

Don’t put these things down the drain

Pouring, dumping, or stuffing the following items and materials down any drain in your home is a bad idea:

Grease and oil

Whether it’s grease leftover from cooking, or oil you’ve discovered has gone rancid, do not pour it down the drain. Even if it’s in liquid form when you dump it, it can still cause or contribute to clogs that could wreak havoc on your plumbing.

Kitty litter

This should go without saying, but kitty litter does not go down the drain — even if it’s the flushable kind. Not only can it cause major blockages in your pipes, but it may also contaminate your water supply.

Potting soil

Repotting houseplants or doing other minor indoor gardening tasks in a sink, tub, or shower may be convenient, but if there’s a chance some potting soil could end up going down your drain, find somewhere else to handle it.

First of all, soil is a lot denser than it seems, which means it can easily clog pipes. Also, if some gets stuck down there, it could make your drain smell bad.

Coffee grounds

Although sometimes touted as a way of deodorizing your garbage disposal, coffee grounds really shouldn’t go down any drain. That’s because water makes them clump together, and over time, they can build up and lead to blockages. Use them in your garden instead.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.