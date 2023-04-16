How to Clean Suede Furniture Without Ruining It

In addition to shoes and clothing, suede can be used to upholster furniture — most commonly, couches, chairs, and ottomans. And like the apparel and accessories made from the fabric, suede furniture also tends to be pricey, tricky to clean, and easily ruined.

If you have a piece of suede furniture, there’s a decent chance the care instructions will specify that it should be cleaned by a professional. And while there are certainly stains that are best left to expert hands, it’s possible to do some routine cleaning and basic stain removal yourself. Here’s what to know.

What is suede?

Real suede has a soft, almost velvety texture, and is a type of leather made from the underside of skin from animals like lambs, goats, pigs, calves, and deer.

Because of its origins, high cost, and difficulty to maintain, some people who like the look and feel of suede opt for its synthetic counterpart, microsuede, which is made from polyester. Being waterproof and stain-resistant makes microsuede much easier to care for (and harder to damage), so today we’re going to focus on how to clean real suede.

How to clean suede

Stains or not, it’s a good idea to gently vacuum your suede furniture once a week, using both the crevice tool and the upholstery brush attachment to get rid of all the crumbs, dirt, and dust.

If something spills on suede — or you notice a new stain — take action immediately. Suede is prone to both water stains and shrinkage, so even if you only spill water, it could leave a mark.

First, use a clean cloth to blot — not rub — any spilled liquid. If it’s water, wait for it to dry, and if there’s no stain, use a clean, soft toothbrush to fluff up the fibres so they match the rest of the fabric.

If you spill something that does leave a stain, mix a few drops of white vinegar with some warm water, and then either spray it onto the area, or use a sponge to apply it. Then use either a clean cloth or the sponge to dab the stain until it’s gone. Dab it dry using a clean, dry cloth, then use a toothbrush to fluff.

Or, instead of white vinegar, you could combine a pinch of baking soda and a few drops of warm water to make a paste, dab that on the stain with a lightly moistened sponge, then follow the same directions.