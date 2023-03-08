The Weird Sound Coming From Your Apartment Ceiling Isn’t Your Neighbour Dropping Marbles

If you live in an apartment, there may be times were you can hear your upstairs neighbours making some strange sounds. Sounds that include footsteps, banging, bowling, or dropping a bag of marbles on the floor.

If you’ve ever woken up to the sound of a bowling ball rolling across a floor, you’re not alone.

Famous Aussie creator, Matt Hey (@alright.hey on TikTok), made a TikTok sharing his frustrations about the noise.

“It sounds like my upstairs neighbours dropping a marble on the floor and then it rolling from one end of the house to the other”.

In the video, he explained to his viewers that it can’t actually be a marble, though, because he lives in an apartment on the top floor and still hears the sound from above.

Comedian Christian Hull also commented saying he too has heard the same sound while living in an apartment.

One commenter did some research and found out that the sound is caused by air bubbles in the building pipes.

After doing some extra research, we can confirm that it actually is related to the infrastructure of the apartment building you’re living in.

In most cases, air gets trapped in the pipes as water travels through them – this is why you usually hear the sound at night or early in the morning when people are showering. The force of the air pocket causes the pipes to rattle and bump against each other. This results in the sound of a bowling ball or marbles rolling.

In addition, the sound insulation in apartments is often not as effective as the insulation in stand-alone houses. This results in the sound of the pipes coming through more clearly.

So before you go and grab the broomstick to tap on your apartment roof, remember that your neighbours probably aren’t practising for their upcoming bowling tournament. In fact, they’re probably also hearing the same sounds that are keeping you awake at night.

Hopefully, with this knowledge, you can get a slightly better night’s rest.