Store Blankets by Turning Them Into ‘Pillows’

There is one universal truth we can all agree upon when it comes to blankets: You have too many of them in your home. You have more blankets than you could ever use at one time, and either not enough storage space for them or not enough willpower to go back and forth to the closet every night. The solution is to turn your blankets into couch decor — by “storing” them right out in the open.

Method 1: The knot

To start, we turn to Ivonne Arevalo, a professional organiser and content creator who recently showed her 87,000 TikTok followers two ways to turn throws into decorative “pillows.”

The first method involves turning the blanket into a knot. First, lay the blanket out on a flat surface, then grab one of the longer sides. Roll the whole piece of fabric into a tube. Tie the tube into a standard knot and, if you have fabric left over on the sides, tuck the two ends back around into the knot again. This creates the same kind of decorative throw pillow you might buy on Etsy or other retailers. It’s not quite the same, of course, but remember that in addition to saving money on the on-trend knot look, you’re also storing your clunky blanket.

Method 2: The throw pillow

There’s a second version of blanket-to-pillow storage that you might be more familiar with. In the video above, Arevalo demonstrates this one, too, showing how easy it is to turn a standard throw into a smaller, square-shaped puff.

Again, lay your blanket out on a flat surface. Fold it in half along the longest line down the centre, then fold that in half so it’s got four layers. Once you have a long, skinny rectangle, locate the centre. Grab one end of the blanket and fold it inward to meet that centre, then repeat on the other side, so the outer edges of the blanket touch in the middle. The edges will now be made of folds; grab one and fold it to the centre, too. The side that hasn’t been double-folded to the centre will form a pocket of sorts that you can stuff the shorter side into. With a little fluffing and manoeuvring, it will look just like a throw pillow, and that’s how you can treat it. Plop it down on the couch and no one will be any wiser that it’s a blanket in disguise.