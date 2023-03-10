Art With Flo is the YouTube Version of Bob Ross’ The Joy of Painting

Drawing is an activity that helps us be creative and is good for our well-being. Even if you think you can’t draw, the truth is that you can. With time and practice, anyone can learn to draw. If you’re looking to get into digital art, there are heaps of tutorials online to help you. If you use Procreate though, I highly recommend tutorials by Art with Flo.

Flo is a Dutch artist specialising in Procreate on the iPad. Her YouTube is full of videos including art fundamentals, Procreate tips and tricks and a variety of tutorials.

But the tutorials are the highlight of her channel because each one is fully narrated. Flo gives clear instructions for every single step of the drawing process, and you can pause and rewind the video if you miss something. She has tutorials on drawing landscapes, people, food, animals, and even isometric rooms. Some of her tutorials even detail how to create animated drawings.

Her tutorials can be as short as 15 minutes, or as long as two and a half hours, depending on the subject being drawn. In addition, for each drawing, she includes a link to download the exact colour palette and brushes she uses in the tutorial for free.

Procreate digital art tutorials

Here are some of our favourite Art with Flo tutorials.

A bubble

This is one of Flo’s simplest tutorials and is great for getting a basic understanding of Procreate.

Night time landscape

This landscape has an aesthetic dripping border that you can wow your Tumblr friends with.

Animated flame

If you’re looking at getting into the world of animated art and GIFs, this tutorial teaches you how to animate a flame in Procreate.

Isometric coffee corner

This tutorial is Flo’s longest one (two and a half hours), but if you take your time and stick with it, the result will be worth it. You don’t have to do it in one sitting either. Complete the drawing in multiple sessions by pausing the video and coming back to it later.

Art with Flo is always uploading more videos to her YouTube channel, but she can also be found on her website here and on Patreon.