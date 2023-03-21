Thank You and Good Night! The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Is Returning for Its Fifth and Final Season

Well, here we are, folks. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is returning for Season 5, and this will be its final time taking the stage. For all of you who have been following Midge for the past six years, here is everything you need to know about The Marvelous Mrs Maisel‘s final act.

What is The Marvelous Mrs Maisel about?

If you’re here reading about Season 5, chances are you know the premise of the show but just in case, here’s a quick rundown.

The comedy-drama is set in the 1950s and follows the story of Miriam Maisel and her love affair with comedy.

The synopsis reads as follows:

It’s the late 1950s and Miriam “Midge” Maisel has everything she has ever wanted — the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant apartment on New York’s Upper West Side. Her seemingly idyllic life takes a surprising turn when she discovers a hidden talent she didn’t previously know she had — stand-up comedy. This revelation changes her life forever as she begins a journey that takes her from her comfortable life on the Upper West Side through the cafes and nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she makes her way through the city’s comedy industry on a path that could ultimately lead her to a spot on the Tonight Show couch. The series was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls).

As Prime Video shares, Season 5 will be centred on Midge’s final shot at achieving her dream.

In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

Who is in Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel?

The show has a seriously impressive cast and stars Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, and Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle along with Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, SAG Award winner Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph.

It has been confirmed we will also be seeing the return of Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop in Season 5.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive produced by Daniel Palladino. It is also written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino.

Can I see a trailer?

Of course! Prime Video dropped the first official trailer for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5. It gives us our first peek at the wins and the setbacks Midge is set to face in the upcoming eps.

When will Season 5 hit Australian screens?

Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will begin airing on Prime Video on April 14, 2023, with a three-episode premiere. New episodes will drop weekly, until the finale on May 26.

Until then, seasons one through four are available to stream now. Here are the best episodes to watch if you need a refresher.