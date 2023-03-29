Here Are The Collectibles That Sold for the Most Money on eBay Last Year

With cost-of-living concerns sitting front of mind for many Aussies right now, the appeal of selling off items that may bring in a little extra cash is growing for many. So, it’s pretty damn interesting to see just how much money folks are able to make when selling valuable items on eBay.

In March this year, eBay released a report centred on collectible sales in Australia and the kinds of items that are selling for big bucks right now. Here are the biggest takeaways from it.

What collectibles are selling on eBay Australia right now?

According to the eBay State of Collectibles Report, the most popular collectibles selling on the platform include coins, LEGO sets, toys and sneakers. And when it comes to value, rare trading cards and LEGO sets have seen prices spike considerably. For example, eBay states that the Pokémon 2016 Evolutions Booster Box has increased in value by 725 per cent between 2019 and 2022, and LEGO King’s Castle jumped up by a reported 200 per cent.

Collectible trends

According to eBay, a few trends have emerged in the collectibles space, which certainly makes for eye-opening reading.

The platform reported that when it comes to trading cards sold in 2022, AFL, NRL and Pokemon were most popular. Michael Jordan and Pokemon were the most searched-for trading cards, however.

If you’re wondering just how much money there can be (do your research, not all collectibles are born equal) in trading cards, the most expensive AFL card sold on eBay Australia is said to have been sold by someone in Western Australia to a buyer in Victoria for over $21,000. eBay shared that the card was a 2010 Select AFL Prestige Dustin Martin Draft Signature 003/400 BGS 9.5 Gem Mint.

But that’s not the highest number that popped up in the report. According to eBay, the most expensive trading card sold was a Michael Jordan Autographed 1st Championship 1991 Commemorative Card, which went for over $100,000 in NSW.

Moving over to Pokemon, eBay shared that the most expensive card sold was a Green Wing Unlimited Base Set Booster Box 36 Pack Sealed Genuine English Pokemon which went for over $37,000.

LEGO can also sell for some serious coin, with eBay reporting the most expensive set sold in 2022 was in Victoria, and that was the LEGO Architecture Complete Set, which went for over $13,000.

In the land of collectible sneakers and bags, some of the biggest sales reported by eBay included a pair of Nike SB What The Dunk Supremes sold for over $16,000 in South Australia. Not only that but the Hemes Kelly 32cm has seen its average price rise from $6,700 in 2019 to $25,800 in 2022.

On the popularity of luxury fashion pieces, eBay Australia’s Head of Fashion, Brooke Eichhorn, said:

“We know collectors are passionate about their luxury handbags whether buying new and pre-loved items to wear as fashion statements or holding on to as potential investment pieces. “With increased cost-of-living pressures, Aussies might be able to find valuable items in their closet and make some extra cash while helping keep the circular economy moving forward.”

She just highlighted that when shopping for second-hand items, you should always look for a blue tick – the sign of eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee – to avoid disappointment. There is also eBay’s Money Back Guarantee if items do not arrive or if they aren’t as described.

Now, it should go without saying that if you’re considering selling or buying collectibles, you should do extensive research of your own – we are not financial experts, and past sale prices won’t necessarily reflect future sales. But it’s definitely interesting to see just how much interest and money can (at times!) circulate in the world of collectibles.

Data from eBay’s report was pulled together using survey results of 3,960 Aussie collectors across July and August 2022, as well as eBay price comparisons.