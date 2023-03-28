6 Dreams We’re All Having All the Time

Flying. Losing teeth. Interactions with an ex. There are a handful of dreams that most of us will have experienced at one time or another. And if you’re anything like me, you’ve probably taken to Google once or twice to search for the meaning behind the strange happenings in your brain at night.

Well, Google has seemingly noticed that a few of us are interested in dreams, and it has pulled together a bit of a report on the trends that have emerged over the years based around the term ‘what does it mean to dream about’.

We took a quick look at the summary and found some interesting insights about recurring dreams that many of us seem to share.

The most common recurring dreams, according to Google

To start, it’s important to note that the data was split according to language. Dream trends were divided into these language groups: Arabic, English, French, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

And yes, the most common dreams were different for different languages – although there were some similarities.

Looking at English, the most common searches connected to ‘what does it mean to dream about’ in 2019 (this is the most recent data used) were the following:

Falling teeth

Being pregnant

Being chased

My ex every night

Losing teeth

Someone close to you

The list continued, highlighting other dreams that were less popular but still fairly common. Keep in mind that this is based on search terms, so some are a little repetitive.

Someone who has passed away

Your partner cheating

A snake biting you

Hair

A snake

Zombies

My boyfriend cheating

Tornadoes

Your crush

A baby

Bear

Giving birth

Fighting

Getting married

Jumping spiders

Kissing someone

My ex

Numbers

Partner cheating

Someone cheating on you

Fire

Water

Having a baby

Spiders

The same person every night

Cats

My crush

It continues on a little further, but from this list, we can see that loads of us are dreaming of teeth, exes, unfaithful partners, babies and physical threats.

What influences our dreams?

While the report didn’t look into the meaning behind the dreams people are having, it did pull some data regarding the regularity of searches for certain themes over time.

Some themes, like flying, have remained consistently popular. While others, like fire, water, or even something specific like tsunamis, often see spikes in search interest when a natural disaster (like a tsunami or bushfires, etc) occurs.

Different language trends

As a whole, the trends that emerged for different languages were unique. But Google highlighted that there are some dreams that connect us.

For example, dreaming of being pregnant was popular in English, Portuguese and Russian. Searches about dogs was common in English, Arabic and Spanish. And in French and Japanese, dreams about falling teeth popped up regularly.

If you’d like to learn more about the kinds of dreams people are Googling, you can check out the full exploration here.