When You Can Catch Thursday’s Nintendo Direct in Australian Timezones

Set your alarms, gang, it’s Direct Time again. Nintendo has announced timings for its now-traditional February Direct broadcast, after rumblings about a drop began last week. We’ve collated all the start times across Australian and New Zealand time zones so you know when to tune in.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023. Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

Yep, it’s a long one. According to Nintendo, the Direct will clock in at 40 minutes, making this a “full-size” Direct. Nintendo says it will focus on games launching in the first half of 2023, so strap in: the Tears of the Kingdom marketing machine is about to begin. But what else could be on the docket? Rumours surfaced only last week that first-party Nintendo launches on the Switch might be a bit thin for the rest of the year. If that’s true, we could expect to see a clearing of the backlog here. Pikmin 3 would seem like an obvious shout. Advance Wars: Reboot Camp, completed and put on hold after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, could be ripe for a shadowdrop.

Metroid Prime 4? I’ll believe that one when I see it. Let me know your hopes and dreams in the comments down below.

Where to see Thursday’s Nintendo Direct in Australian times

Where can I tune in?

You’ll be able to catch the Direct on the official Nintendo YouTube and Twitch channels.

When can I watch?

The Direct is scheduled for Thursday, February 9 across Australia and New Zealand. See below for kick times in your neck of the woods:

ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS

9:00 AM AEDT

SA

8:30 AM ACDT

QLD

8:00 AM AEDT

NT

7:30 AM ACST

WA

6:00 AM AWST

NZ

11:00 AM NZDT