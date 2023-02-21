‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
These Salt-Crusted Potatoes Are a Salt Fiend’s Dream

Claire Lower

Photo: Claire Lower

Much like myself, potatoes are capable of taking on a lot of salt. The sharp salinity is quickly tempered by the creamy, slightly bitter potato flesh for a flavour combination I never get tired of. Potato chips, French fries, and fully loaded potato skins all demonstrate that fact deliciously, but the purest iteration of this pairing might be these salt-crusted boiled potatoes.

Boiled potatoes are, admittedly, one of the more boring potato preparations. Water doesn’t add much flavour or texture, but a healthy spoonful or two of salt takes care of both concerns. The potatoes are cooked in a rapidly boiling bath of heavily salted water. As the water evaporates, the salt stays behind, clinging to the potatoes’ skins to form a delicate, salty crust. It almost seems too salty at first, until the fluffy potato innards hit your tongue.

They’re also hands-off and forgiving. I had big plans to salt-crust a couple of pounds of potatoes, but when I went to the pantry, I discovered I had grossly overestimated my spud supply. I only had three little new potatoes, far fewer than the amount called for in this recipe from Food52. Determined to try these potatoes, I placed them in a small sauce pan with a tablespoon of kosher salt, then added just enough water to cover them.

I cranked the heat as high as my electric burner would allow, then let the water come to a boil and continue boiling until it had all evaporated, leaving behind three little potatoes coated in a pretty salt crust. The flavour was exactly what you would expect — very salty up front, then slightly bitter, then creamy and sweet. In a word: perfect. These potatoes would make a beautiful side dish for any protein, but I can’t wait to try them as a vehicle for sour cream and caviar. (Like I said, I can take a lot of salt.)

Easy Salt-Crusted Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • Potatoes, as many or as few as you like
  • Kosher salt, 1 tablespoon per pound (or 1 tablespoon if you have less than a pound)

Wash the potatoes under cold water. Add them to a pot or pan that can accommodate all of the potatoes in a single layer. Sprinkle int he salt, and add enough cold water to just cover the potatoes. Bring them to a rapid boil over high heat, and leave them to boil rapidly until all the water has evaporated. Cook for a few more minutes to dry the skins and let the crust form. Serve immediately.

