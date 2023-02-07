Shower Hooks Are Here to Organise Your Pants

Closet organisation is my passion, but also my punishment. I live in a small apartment but dammit, I love clothes. And I can’t fit them all in my closet, so I have to get creative — but often, it doesn’t work. Even when I do get everything stuffed in there, I can’t see what I have, so I don’t wear some of my greatest stuff by default. A hack making its way around TikTok can solve this woe, though — at least for your pants. All you need is a pack of shower curtain hooks.

While I’m usually a proponent of buying the cheapest possible option in any situation, for this trick, you should consider getting hooks that feel sturdy, especially if the pants you’re trying to organise are heavy, like jeans. To hang one pair on each hook, fold your pants loosely in half along the waistband. Pass the bottom of the hook through the belt loop on either side of the garment, then use the top bend to hang the pants on your clothing rack.

Watch a video demonstrating the tip here:

Now your pants are visible, so you know what you have, and getting them out and putting them back is much simpler than when you have to use a tightly squished hanger. (Another way to remember what jeans you have in your closet is to use hanging labels, which we describe here.)

A word of warning, though

This is more of an organizational hack than a space-saving one, so you might be tempted to put two pairs on a hook or line your hooks up along a hanger, down a chain, or something similar, so you can get more pants on that rack. Just be careful. I did that successfully one time, using a hanging air-dryer rack from the dollar store to pack three times the normal amount of clothes on my rack. The rack, of course, broke in half.

Be mindful, too, that some jeans may simply be too heavy to do this — keep an eye on your belt loops to make sure they’re not stretching past the point of usefulness.